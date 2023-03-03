Home Health The director of clinical nutrition of the ASL: “The vegan diet is dangerous for children”
Health

The director of clinical nutrition of the ASL: “The vegan diet is dangerous for children”

by admin
The director of clinical nutrition of the ASL: “The vegan diet is dangerous for children”

Andrea Pezzana, director of clinical nutrition of the ASL City of Turin, do you think the trend in Piedmont is also towards a diet mainly based on vegetable products?
«This is the orientation that, without excesses, is recommended in the adult population both for environmental reasons, i.e. to counteract the more extreme effects of climate change, and for an ethical question of access to food. A flexible vegetarianism…

See also  Capital gains, Juventus has filed an appeal with the Coni Guarantee Board

You may also like

UV radiation: Climate change increases the risk of...

Edoardo Franco wins Masterchef 12, Bubu Gargiulo among...

Obesity. “Physical activity becomes a Lea and is...

BioTouch™ announces the acquisition of Titan Solutions, expanding...

How to live with little oxygen in the...

Leon († 6) suffered from syngap syndrome –...

suicide after the lie about the degree, Diana’s...

Highlight of a movie night: quick popcorn from...

“We want Milan and Serie A to return...

Statistics show: For the first time, more women...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy