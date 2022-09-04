Other suspects, other university calls under the lens. And three new bans. As in a domino, excellent names of Tuscan healthcare continue to end up in the jerseys of the investigation of the prosecutor’s office on competitions piloted in medicine, which exploded in March of a year ago with about forty searches against a network of professors led among others – according to the reconstruction of the deputy prosecutor Luca Tescaroli and the prosecutor Antonino Nastasi – by the former rector Luigi Dei, by the current director of Careggi Rocco Damone and by his predecessor Monica Calamai.