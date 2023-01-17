Of Alessandro Fulloni

The manager, 59, a keen sailor, fell ill while having dinner with friends. died shortly after arriving at the same hospital that he ran. The condolences of Governor Toti: Sad day. Marco Bassetti: Good wind Captain

His colleagues tried to save him directly, astonished when from 118 they were warned that Salvatore Giuffrida, director general of the San Martino polyclinic hospital in Genoahad suffered a heart attack. But there was nothing to be done. The manager, 59, married, with a university son, died on Monday evening a few minutes after being admitted. To say that now here at San Martino they are saddened, shocked and dismayed does not give an idea. Giuffrida, a practicing sportsman – he was very passionate about sailing and regattas -, a Milan fan, was esteemed and well-liked (and they are certainly not words of rhetoric, as his closest friends say) by everyone: staff, users, hospital unions. The official note that comes from San Martino – a national center of excellence in health – speaks eloquently: Hi DG, rather Save… You taught us to “team” and to defuse tensions, always, with a smile. For you, no problem was insurmountable, if faced by relying on the group. We now have the task of continuing the tiring and revolutionary path you have undertaken, successfully. Fact demonstrated by the incredible affection that you and your family are receiving in these sad and complicated hours.

Giuffrida was having dinner with friends in a restaurant when she fell ill. The call to 118 was immediate. And from the emergency switchboard, the hospital of which he was director was immediately alerted. But there was nothing to be done. Condolences now come from all over Liguria. I

the governor Giovanni Toti speaks of deep sorrow and sad day. Ligurian health care loses one of its pillars and one of his best guides as we all lose a special person, always available and cheerful, with an immense dedication to the hospital he ran. We gather around the entire community of the San Martino hospital – continues Toti – that Salvatore has guided in the best possible way in these years of management, with the wind in favor and with the wind against, like the true sailor he was. Our deepest gratitude goes to him for what he has done for all of us.Hi Salvatore, we will not forget you.

Then also the memory of Matteo Bassetti, director of infectious diseases of the Genoese polyclinic, who on Facebook speaks moved of a great professional at the service of the public health and hospital system, who has been able to combine determination and courage with a clear idea and a precise project of the health of the future. We health care workers lose an important guide. I lose a friend who always knew how to play down with a nice joke to explain important concepts. I will miss your messages full of facets and your football “menaggi”. Fair winds Captain!! Hello Save. RIP