The directors of the 12 Intercompany Integrated Activity Departments have been appointed

New step forward towards the unification of the Ferrara healthcare companies. The appointment of the directors of the Intercompany Departments for Integrated Activities (DAI) has been made and will take effect from tomorrow, June 1st. Thus the new departmental structure of the University Hospital and Local Health Authority of Ferrara has been implemented.

Also the result of the work of the groups on unification set up in the autumn and of strong sharing with the University of Ferrara, the 12 DAIs are based on the diagnostic, clinical and care pathways that patients undertake during their therapeutic iter, so that the integrated exercise of the various activities is ensured. One example among others, the Department of Onco-Hematology includes all phases related to oncological pathologies, with services ranging from screening to palliative care, also reflecting the design of the Oncological and Hemato-oncological Network of the Emilia-Romagna Region.

The 12 directors, who will remain in office for three years and who have presented specific projects for the management of the Department.

The professor. Antonio Frassoldati, director of Clinical Oncology of the University Hospital of Ferrara, will lead the Onco-Hematology Department.

The DAI Cardio-thoraco-vascular Department will be led by prof. Biagio Sassone, director of the Cardiology Units of the AUSL of Ferrara.

The professor. Carlo Feo, director of the Provincial General Surgery of the Local Health Authority of Ferrara, has been appointed director of the Inter-company Surgical Department.

The professor. Stefano Pelucchi, director of Otorhinolaryngology in Cona, will lead the DAI Testa-Collo.

A turning point also for Primary Care, which becomes an integrated Department directed by Dr. Franco Romagnoni, Director of Local Health Authorities.

The Integrated Mental Health Department for Pathological Addiction will be led by Dr. Franca Emanuelli, head of Childhood Adolescent Neuropsychiatry.

The professor. Carlo Alberto Volta, director of University Anesthesia and Intensive Care, will lead the DAI Emergency.

The director of Pediatric Surgery Dr. Claudio Vella will direct the DAI Maternal and Infantile.

The Internal Medicine Department will be managed by Dr. Stefano Parro, former director of Internal Medicine at the Argenta Hospital.

The professor. Marcello Govoni, director of Rheumatology of the Hospital, will direct the DAI of Specialized Medicine.

The professor. Melchiore Giganti, director of University Radiology at the Cona hospital, has been appointed director of DAI Diagnostics for images and laboratories.

Finally the dr. Andrea Saletti, director of Neuroradiology at Cona, will lead the new Department of Neuroscience.

The new organizational structure contemplates, in addition to the 12 DAI, another 7 Departments, 2 of which are administrative, “designed” in a logic oriented towards the needs and paths of citizens/users but also functional in encouraging training and professional growth for operators.

“This organizational articulation that has led to the appointment of professionals, already established within the healthcare and educational world of Ferrara for their skills and abilities, is a fundamental step not only to give a stable guide to the services but to strengthen the integration between healthcare companies, standardizing and coordinating services and pathways” declares Dr. Monica Calamai, general manager of AUSL and OSPFE extraordinary commissioner, who underlines: “The appointment took place in agreement with the University and takes into account the balance of representation between the university component and the hospital component and, within this, between the AUSL component and the AOU component. I wish a good job to all the directors and professionals involved in this process and I thank them, the network of professionals and the trade union organizations for the collaboration by virtue of which we have achieved this important result”.

“I express my satisfaction with the definition of the new Intercompany Departments with Integrated Activities, the result of an articulated and shared process with the Management of the AOU and the AUSL with a view to quality and efficiency of the entire healthcare sector of the territory – comments the Rector of the University of Ferrara Laura Ramaciotti – The innovativeness of this reorganization is aimed at enhancing university and hospital skills in terms of specialization to protect the health of citizens and an increasingly adequate response to the needs of assistance and care expressed by the itself”.