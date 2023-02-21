The test of Dna on the Venezuelan girl it gave a negative result: it’s not her Angela Celentano. Today, Tuesday February 21st, the result of the examination carried out on a Venezuelan girl has arrived. A photograph of the model has rekindled the family’s hopes. Because the girl would also have a craving for coffee at the same point where she had it the little girl. The model currently has 31 years old. The parents, Catello and Mariawhen they saw her they would have noticed an extraordinary resemblance to the little one who disappeared in the 1996 and especially with the other two sisters. Furthermore, the thirty-one-year-old would present a birthmark on her back: “Just like our little girl had it”, they would have told the lawyer Ferrandino. The girl would be the daughter of a prominent man in the country.

The result

The lawyer Luigi Ferrandino, lawyer of Angela Celentano’s family, announced that the results are negative: «The comparison between the DNA of the Celentanos and that of the young woman under consideration was carried out. Unfortunately there is no genetic match», said the professional who coordinates a team of consultants made up of the lawyer Enrica Visconti, the general Luciano Garofano and the social team of the “Manisco World“, chaired by Virginia Adamo.

Disappearance

Angela Celentano disappeared on August 10, 1996. The little girl, who at the time had 3 years, was participating, with his father Catello, his mother Maria and his sisters Rossana and Naomi, in a trip to Mount Faito organized by the Community attended by his family. Or that of the Evangelical Pentacostal Church of Vico Equense. The withdrawal of Dna with regard to the young Venezuelan it did not happen following the normal formal ways of identification. But enough samples have arrived in the laboratory for an identification. That of DNA is a certain test, which cannot be wrong. Today, therefore, the response in one direction or another is awaited. Angela’s parents found a very strong resemblance between the Venezuelan girl and their two daughters. The alleged recognition took place while the girl was in Europe for a work commitment in the fashion field.

The DNA exam

Luciano Garofano, former general of the Ris, who is personally involved in the analysis of the DNA sample. he had said in recent days that the exam was already underway: «We are more than halfway there. The amount of DNA taken from the girl in question was sufficient for the test and we will have the answer between Monday evening and Tuesday morning”. Garofano then explained that the somatic similarity between the Venezuelan girl and Celentano’s sisters “is a subjective matter, while the DNA is concrete proof. By comparing the sample in our possession with that of Angela Celentano’s parents, we will have either the total certainty, I stress 100%, of a filial relationship, or the exclusion of her ».

the turkish track

Last month, however, there was talk of a Turkish lead behind the disappearance of the child. The investigating judge of Naples Federica Colucci has asked to continue investigating the hypothesis that the child would have been kidnapped and today she would live on the islet of Buyukada in Turkey. An investigation born from the testimony of Mrs Vincent Trentino. According to which a prelate called Don Augusto he would have revealed to her the confidence he received from a woman during a confession. Today Celentano would live on the islet with a man who he believes is his father. Trentinella also gave the investigators the name of Angela Celentano’s alleged fake father. He would be called Mr. Fahfi. The woman gave the investigators a telephone number that Bey himself had written on a note.

