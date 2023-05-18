The discomfort of bad breath for those on a diet: why it happens and how to avoid it

Unfortunately bad breath is a problem frequently encountered by people who follow the diet! But there is a solution.

The phenomenon ofbad breath it afflicts millions of people around the world, and most of them find themselves dealing with a restrictive diet. It is in fact one of the possible consequences that can occur when you decide to embark on a slimming journey. According to recent research findings, those who completed a diet also suffered from bad breath.

Robert Sabatini, doctor and food science specialist explained why this happens. During an interview given to Amica he said: “In ketogenic diets in particular, and in any case in those which provide for a excessive consumption of proteins, bad breath is one of the side effects of the condition of ketosis”.

Then he went on to say: “It is a particular metabolic state in which the body burns fat in order to produce daily energy and increases the production of ketone bodies. Which are then eliminated, as well as via the kidneys, also through respiration”.

But how to overcome this problem? Experts believe that in the first place you should pay particular attention to what you eat. And, therefore, to what you decide to bring to the tables. Sometimes indeed bad breath is an effect of poor digestion so if you realize that the phenomenon worsens or appears by eating a certain food, it will be necessary to make changes to the food plan. There is, however, also another reason why bad breath appears. And it is also among the most common.

Bad breath, which is the most frequent cause: you have to be very careful

Not only, therefore, the power supply: among the most common causes of halitosis there is another to which, very probably, not everyone has ever given due importance.

The root cause of bad breath is but one bad oral hygiene. If your mouth, teeth and gums are not in perfect health, you can easily run into the problem. Sometimes they are present periodontitis, gingivitis, tooth decay or tartar and is frequently overlooked tongue cleaning.

In fact, not everyone is aware that the tongue must be cleaned regularly to prevent bacteria from settling, giving life to unpleasant smells. There are ad hoc tools on the market that can be easily used for proper oral hygiene.

Therefore, by making necessary changes to the diet, paying particular attention to oral cleaning and remembering to drink and stay hydrated, the problem of bad breath should gradually disappear. However, if you follow all the steps indicated and in any case you should not see any improvements, you need to contact your medico and expose the problem.

In general thehalitosis it reconnects to one of the above causes but, sometimes it can be the symptom of one more serious pathology and it is therefore advisable to request the help of an expert who knows how to indicate the necessary investigations to find the cause and the adequate therapy.