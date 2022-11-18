From perfumes to creams, from shampoos to nail polishes, from food containers to toys. Unbeknownst to us, we use a variety of products containing phthalates every day. A family of synthetic chemicals widely used by industry as softeners to make plastics more flexible and durable. Because of their widespread use, phthalates can be found almost everywhere: in the home, the office, at school, in cars. Not all types have been studied in depth, but it is proven that some are harmful to health as they contribute to the development of chronic diseases such as obesity, insulin resistance, asthma, attention deficit disorder, hyperactivity. But not only that, they can also disrupt the endocrine system and therefore interfere with hormonal systems. For this reason, they have been associated with various reproductive and fertility problems. This evidence has led the European Union to classify some phthalates as “endocrine disruptors” (substances that disrupt the hormone system) and to adopt measures that minimize exposure. However, these toxic substances are not regulated in the same way outside the EU due to their different applications. Therefore, products containing them can still be found on the European market.

Now a new research, conducted by Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine (USA), demonstrated that exposure to some phthalates causes the growth of uterine fibroids (or myomas), the most frequent benign neoplasm in women of childbearing age. “These toxic pollutants are everywhere, in food packaging, in hair and makeup products, and more. They are more than just environmental pollutants, they can cause specific damage to human tissue. And their use is not prohibited,” said the dr. Serdar Bulun, lead author of the study. The results were published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

Where are phthalates found?

Phthalates are a group of chemicals known as plasticizers. That is, they have the purpose of softening the plastic (polyvinyl chloride or PVC), making it less brittle and more resistant. However, their use is not limited to plastics, they can be found in a wide range of consumer products such as personal care products, including soaps, shampoos, hairsprays, lubricating oils, perfumes and nail polishes, but also, paints, adhesives, household cleaners, air fresheners, food packaging and clothing. Phthalates are also used in a variety of children’s toys, including crayons, inflatable toys, modeling clay and inks, and can be found in vinyl flooring, garden hoses, food packaging.

Therefore, people can be exposed to phthalates in various ways and according to the different uses of these products. We think of the consumption of foods and drinks that have been stored in containers containing phthalates, of children who suck on plastic toys or products that contain phthalates, of people who overuse personal care products containing phthalates.

How acetaminophen makes us more likely to take risks: study finds

How phthalates affect our health

Research has shown that some types of phthalates are capable of endocrine disrupting, interfering with hormonal systems and causing various reproductive and fertility problems. A 2018 study, for example, found that phthalates can destroy the placenta during the first trimester, which may help explain why they’ve previously been linked to pregnancy loss and difficulty with childbirth. Other research has suggested that phthalates may affect testosterone levels and testicular function in adult men. A study last year linked the chemicals to 100,000 early annual deaths in the United States, mostly from heart disease. They’ve also been associated with a whole host of other conditions including asthma, breast cancer, and autism. It is not yet clear how risky phthalates are. Further research is needed to evaluate its effects on human health.

Some phthalates cause uterine fibroids

The new study of Northwestern Medicine has now found that exposure to certain phthalates, particularly DEHP (used as a plasticizer to extend the life of products such as shower curtains, auto upholstery, lunch boxes, shoes, and more), can cause symptomatic uterine fibroids to grow in the women of childbearing age. It is estimated that up to 80% of all women may develop a fibroid (a benign neoplasm that develops in the muscle tissue of the uterus) during their lifetime. Of these, a quarter develop a symptomatic form with excessive and uncontrolled uterine bleeding, anemia, miscarriages, infertility and large abdominal tumors requiring technically difficult surgical interventions.

Nine paralyzed people walk again thanks to a revolutionary technique

Phthalates “turn on” a hormonal pathway that triggers fibroid growth

The link between phthalates and fibroids had already been hypothesized in previous epidemiological studies. But only in the latter work did the researchers explain the mechanisms underlying this association. Exposure to DEHP appears to activate a hormonal pathway that “turns on” an environmentally sensitive receptor (aryl hydrocarbon receptor, or AHR), which in turn binds to DNA and triggers growth of uterine fibroids. Interestingly, Bulun said, AHR was cloned in the early 1990s as a receptor for dioxin, the key toxin in Agent Orange. The use of this agent during the Vietnam War caused significant reproductive abnormalities in women. exposed populations, and dioxin and AHR were thought to be responsible for this. Our study provides additional evidence to support this evidence.”

What we know about DEHP

Before DEHP was entered, along with three other phthalates (DBP, DIBP and BBP), in the register of Regolamento REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation of Chemicals) of 2015 as a reproductive and endocrine toxicant, was one of the most frequently used phthalates in plastic products. However, it is still used today in various types of consumer plastic products, such as shower curtains, furniture and automobile trim, garden hoses, floor tiles and wire and cable trim, rainwear and shoes, containers for food, binders and backpacks, food packaging plastics, medical devices and equipment, dialysis tubing, feeding tubes, oxygen masks, and surgical gloves.

The European Union thus intervened again and approved the Regulation 2018/2005 which provides for a ban from July 2020 on placing on the market articles containing one or more of the 4 phthalates recognized as toxic (DEHP, DBP, BBP and DIBP) in quantities equal to or greater than 0.1%. However, the limit imposed for a single product can easily be exceeded if we think that a person uses more products containing phthalates every day.

How can I reduce my exposure to DEHP

According to EU recommendations, certain measures can be taken to reduce exposure as much as possible: