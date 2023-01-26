Do you have memory problems? From today no longer according to the results of a study conducted in Beijing by a group of experts and which lasted ten years. A conditional memory leak would be the lifestyle led. To avoid being forgetful Ahead of time, researchers discovered that those over 60 who led healthier, more regular lives later enjoyed the greater benefits.

Previous research has not been sufficient to evaluate the effect of a healthy lifestyle on memory performance, but now the Beijing study seems to have identified the problem.

The importance of remembering

Memory is a fundamental function of daily life and decreases continuously with age, compromising the quality of life and productivity and increasing the risk of dementia.

A combination of healthy lifestyle choices such as eating well, regularly exercising, playing cards and socialising at least twice a week may help slow the rate of memory decline and reduce the risk of dementia, a decade-long @bmj_latest study suggests. https://t.co/v7XOajBHup — Andrew Gregory (@andrewgregory) January 26, 2023

“A combination of positive healthy behaviors is associated with a slower rate of memory decline in cognitively normal older adults,” the researchers write. National Center for Neurological Disorders of BeijingChinese.

Combining healthy lifestyle choices “decreases the likelihood of progression to mild cognitive impairment and dementia» they added.

I study

The researchers analyzed 29,000 adults over 60 years of age with normal cognition who participated in the China Cognition and Aging Study.

At the start of the study in 2009, memory function was measured with tests and people were studied for their gene Apoe (the gene that influences the onset of Alzheimer’s disease, ed.). The subjects were then monitored for 10 years with periodic evaluations. People with the Apoe gene, who have had healthy lives overall, have experienced a slower rate of memory decline than those with Apoe and therefore less healthy.

A healthy lifestyle combines you are factors: a healthy diet, regular exercise, active social contact, cognitive activity, no smoking and no alcohol.

For a healthy diet you need to eat at least 7 of the 12 food groups : fruits, vegetables, fish, meat, dairy products, salt, oil, eggs, cereals, legumes, nuts and tea.

: fruits, vegetables, fish, meat, dairy products, salt, oil, eggs, cereals, legumes, nuts and tea. Write, read, play cards or other games at least twice a week.

Other guidelines include the do not drink alcohol , physical activity for more than 150 minutes per week at moderate intensity or more than 75 at high intensity. Even not smoking helps you not lose your memory.

, physical activity for more than 150 minutes per week at moderate intensity or more than 75 at high intensity. Even not smoking helps you not lose your memory. Have social contact at least twice a week. visit family, meet friends, attend events or go to parties.

“Eating well, getting regular exercise, playing cards and socializing at least twice a week can help slow down the rate of memory decline and reduce the risk of dementia,” explains the 10-year Beijing study.

Dr Susan Mitchellhead of policy at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “This is a well-conducted study, which has followed people over a long period of time and adds substantial evidence that a healthy lifestyle can help support memory and thinking skills as we age.