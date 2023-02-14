Colorectal cancer. Possible breakthrough in the fight against cancer, announced following a study conducted by researchers from the University of Turin and theInstitute Molecular Oncology Foundation of Milan (Ifom) and funded by the Airc Cancer Research Foundation.

Heart attack and stroke, higher risk with cholesterol also for young people: how to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease

FURTHER INFORMATION

The team of scholars said – through a note released by the portal UnitoNews – to have identified a therapy to cure patients affected by colorectal cancer, currently the second cause of death worldwide among carcinomas.

Colon cancer, the cure

“The therapy could convert these tumors, today difficult to cure, into diseases treatable with immunotherapy, potentially increasing the percentage of patients who could benefit from this option, currently applicable only in 5% of cases with this type of tumors”, it is learned from the press release of the news site of the University of Turin.

The result was achieved through a series of experiments conducted on laboratory mice in cultured cells and was published for the first time in the authoritative medical-scientific journal Cancer Cellcomplete with a dedicated cover.

At the basis of the study there is therefore the idea of ​​abandoning chemotherapy – which aims to destroy tumor cells by administering chemicals – in favor of a more widely used immunotherapy therapy, which instead provides for the stimulation of the immune system of the human organism.

Tumors, Schillaci: «Prevention enters the schools»

I study

The study started from a statistical premise: in 95% of metastatic patients, colon tumors appear to be “cold”, i.e. refractory to immunotherapy. Only in the remaining 5% these can be defined instead “hot”, that is able to benefit from this type of treatment.

As explained by the IFOM Research Program Director and University Lecturer Alberto Bardelliin the few cases of “warm” metastatic patients «the tumor has lost the DNA repair mechanism (o “mismatch repair” MMR ed) and, consequently, is characterized by a high production of altered proteins which in jargon are called neoantigens. These proteins attract the cells of the immune system making the tumor effectively treatable with immunotherapy.

Two years ago Bardelli and his colleague Vito Amodio they therefore wondered if it was possible to increase the percentage of patients treatable with immunotherapy, identifying those cold tumors that hid a warm component inside them.

Following experiments and bioinformatic analyses, the researchers identified in the drug 6-Tioguanina – already used in the treatment of some leukemias – the key to increasing the fraction of “hot” tumor cells (i.e. without a functioning MMR), therefore capable of attracting antigens and making the tumor vulnerable to the action of the human body’s immune system .