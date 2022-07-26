A few days ago Polizzi went to the hospital to make gods

routine checks

, but they didn’t go very well. Now, she said, she will have to go back to therapies to try to stop the disease.

“Also this morning I pass her ‘

the blue door

‘(the entrance to the neurology department, ndr) – wrote on Instagram -. A door that I have crossed several times in the last four years. Sometimes I crossed it with a happy heart because I knew it would lead me to improve, other times with my heart in my mouth because I had to find out the results of some tests. I also crossed it with tired legs and shortness of breath from fatigue. This blue door has seen a thousand sides of me. She saw me in a wheelchair and then limping but she also saw me hopping, she saw me with a happy and hopeful belly. Sometimes she has seen me with eyes full of tears but most of the time she has seen me smile nonstop. These days I will cross it every morning because

it seems that the ‘bastard’ has woken up

“.

Georgette will now have to have cortisone infusions “to get her back to sleep”, but she has no intention of giving up. “This morning, unlike the other times, I went through the ‘blue door’ thinking about my little girl and the fact that I will win as always but not for me,

this time I will win for her

“.