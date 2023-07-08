Home » The Disney Haunted Mansion Souvenir EVERYONE Is Going to Be Wearing This Year
Who’s ready for some more Disneyland news?

Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion

We know that Oogie Boogie Bash tickets are going back on sale soon following a technical difficulty, and we know when Haunted Mansion will be closing to make way for Haunted Mansion Holiday. If you’re a big Haunted Mansion fan, you’ll want to know about these new ears we just spotted in the park as well!

Over at the Emporium in Disneyland, you can grab a new pair of Glow-in-the-Dark Haunted Mansion Ears.

Haunted Mansion Ears

The ear headband is teal on the inside and black on the outside, while the ears themselves are black. One ear has “Foolish Mortals” on it with a drawing of the Haunted Mansion, while the other has different Haunted Mansion-inspired decalslike the ghosts, Madame Leota in her crystal ball, coffins, and more.

A closer look

And in between the two ears is a spooky pair of eyes to tie it all together. These ears are $34.99and we haven’t seen them online or in Disney World just yet, but we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled.

Disneyland Haunted Mansion

Don’t forget that Disney’s new Haunted Mansion film is coming out soon, so grab your tickets now, and stay tuned to AllEars for all the latest Disney news.

Check out the most recent sneak peek of Haunted Mansion here!

Are you looking forward to the new Haunted Mansion film? Tell us in the comments!

