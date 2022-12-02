Home Health The doctor did not give me the second dose of pneumococcal vaccine because he considers it dangerous. How come?
The pneumococcal vaccination involves two doses: a first dose of conjugate vaccine and a second dose of polysaccharide vaccine, at least two months apart. This is defined in the recommendations provided by the Ministry of Health (at this link). There are no particular health risks associated with this vaccination, unless you have previously had an allergic reaction to the vaccine.

Pneumococcal pneumonia

*Graziano Onder, Institute of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, IRCCS Gemelli Polyclinic, Rome

