It is estimated that one in four families is no longer able to have a correct quality of food. The economic crisis has also hit the tables. And between inflation and high prices, the expenses of many become more and more savings. But the consequence is directly on health. «Above all, adherence to the Mediterranean diet has drastically reduced – explains Professor Francesco Sofi, director of Clinical Nutrition at the Careggi hospital in Florence – good products have a cost that not everyone can now afford, many end up eating unbalanced and this can lead to repercussions on health within ten years”.

Professor,