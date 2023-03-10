Home Health The doctor lost seven kilos in 12 days – without a yo-yo effect
Health

The doctor lost seven kilos in 12 days – without a yo-yo effect

by admin
The doctor lost seven kilos in 12 days – without a yo-yo effect

For Schulze, the trigger for losing weight was a parachute jump, for which he was five kilograms too heavy. With the help of an intensive program, he reduced his weight by seven kilograms in twelve days – two years later he even weighs 20 kilograms less. So he didn’t experience a yo-yo effect.

“I tried to drink even more water, about three to four liters a day. To do this, I started a 16:8 fast, which means I fasted for 16 hours and ate within the remaining eight hours,” Schulze reported to the ” Welt ‘ about his launch.

When it comes to eating, he has changed little, only reduced coffee consumption and reduced carbohydrate intake.

According to Schulze, a well thought-out fitness program is important: “Focusing on strength is important. For example, I trained for 30 minutes spinning at 250 watts with a high pulse, which is 130 to 140 beats per minute for me, and also trained with weights.” There is no point in only training “larifari” – i.e. without sore muscles. “After the workout, many also think they have burned up a lot of calories and therefore treat themselves to a coke. Five times the number of calories you just burned. Or they eat properly.”

Doctor recommends carbonated water against hunger

But the calorie consumption during sport is overestimated. It is important to sweat a lot, set realistic goals and develop routines. His tip against hunger after training: carbonated water. “You usually only have to hold out for a few minutes.” In addition, Schulze goes to donate blood every two months, which, in addition to the benefits for society, consumes around 2,000 to 3,000 calories. These are necessary for the regeneration of the blood after the donation.

See also  Over a hundred years old she donates organs, it is the first time in the world - Health

In the stabilization phase, he recommends 150 minutes of exercise per week. Combined with intermittent fasting, this must be adapted to the living conditions. Ideally, stay away from dinner regularly. Strength training not only helps against dementia and strengthens the immune system, but also supports sugar metabolism and prevents depression.

Tips:

Also exciting:

An American couple struggles to survive on a snorkeling trip off the coast of Hawaii in the summer of 2021. When they want to return to the boat they came on, it has already left with the crew. The couple is therefore demanding five million dollars in compensation.

Actually, you know Daniela Katzenberger in a good mood and carefree. But now she is making a worrying post. The pictures show how she is on a drip. She writes: “Can’t do it anymore”.

You may also like

Dry brush: This is what you should know...

Prostate cancer: increasingly tailored therapies thanks to Artificial...

“Should we eat without salt? False. Here are...

Now is the right time! With these instructions...

Why are allergies increasing (especially in children)? Tips...

AUSL Modena – From ALICE Carpi Odv a...

Open process, Renzi at the hearing in Florence:...

NSAIDs: Popular Painkillers with Side Effects | >...

Coppiello Giovanni srl – Sfilaccio of horse 100g...

Klinikum Bielefeld launches successful outpatient therapy offer for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy