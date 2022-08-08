Home Health The doctor must be found. It’s the law
The doctor must be found. It’s the law

by admin
It may not be an umbrella theme for Italians trying to catch their breath after these horrible years, but it certainly promises to change our lives. This is the decree published in number 144 of the Official Gazette, Ministerial Decree 77, and entered into force on 7 July. Which asks all regions to equip themselves with an adequate “territorial” organization by January 2023: those who do not do so will lose 2-3% of the supplementary financing of the National Health Fund. It is undoubtedly the most important legacy left by the outgoing minister Roberto Speranza.

Exhausted hospitals and closed clinics: where are the doctors?

by Donatella Zorzetto

We are talking about the text that defines in detail the new organization that the health services for citizens will have to have. Explain that there must be Community Houses (Cdc) open 7 days a week for 24 hours with general practitioners and pediatricians (30-35 in rotation) and nurses (7-11) on duty, but also psychologists, obstetricians, social workers , rehabilitation technicians. In short, all the health workers we need to tell us how we are and if we are ill, resolve quickly, when possible. If we are too bad for the CDC to resolve, they send us to the community hospital. A small hospital that can manage acute pathologies but also aggravations of chronic diseases. All that can be done without going to a large hospital to clog it up with small pathologies that can be solved differently.

See also  First-person boomerang gameplay, "Boomerang X" will be available on Steam and Switch in July | 4Gamers

First aid to the extreme throughout Italy, 4,200 doctors are missing

by Donatella Zorzetto

The DM77 then introduces other institutions necessary to treat us, which organize home care, hospices and so on. It is an extraordinary reading that we recommend to everyone. Especially to those who cannot find a general practitioner – in Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna but not only – because many are retiring and there is no turnover. So no one assists citizens who have to migrate from door to door in search of an available doctor.

Health in need. What happened to the money and GPs?

by Daniela Minerva

We especially recommend it to those who have to pay RSA for a relative who is too sick to be cared for at home. Especially those who suffer from a chronic disease and have no one to write them a protocol of life-saving things to do … We are waiting for January 31, 2023. And we like to win easy: we bet that the regions that will have, at least in part, adequate the structures will they count on the fingers of one hand? Keep us informed.

