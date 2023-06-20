The doctor recommends… Sculpted abdomen for correct posture

Tgcom24

A sculpted and slim abdomen is the dream of many, often a typically female obsession. It might seem that the reason is mainly aesthetic, but in reality, behind a healthy abdomen there are many benefits for our body, especially for the back and spine. Let’s explore the topic with Silvia Zibetti, physiotherapist of Humanitas Mater Domini.

Hi Silvia, why are abs important?



The abs are important for our health, because they help the movement of the spine and pelvis, breathing and visceral containment. Their weakening or poor tone penalizes not only strength, but also general functionality and the ability to maintain correct posture.

Why should the abdominal wall be trained?



The aesthetics of our body certainly benefit from it, but it is the back that derives the main benefit from a toned abdomen. In particular: it improves posture, reduces back pain, improves athletic movement and sports performance.

To keep the abdominal muscles trained, is it enough to perform only targeted exercises?



There are two key points: exercise and posture. If we have a not perfectly toned abdomen we cannot have good posture, because the two things go hand in hand. Equally true is that to train the abdominal muscles you also need to have a good postural function, the result of proper training. Training and consistency are important and it is recommended to train all muscle groups in a specific and targeted way: oblique, internal, external abdominals, rectus abdominis and transversus abdominis. It is necessary to pay attention to the breath, the number of repetitions and above all to the correctness of execution. In fact, back problems could arise, inguinal hernias could form or favor or worsen a prolapse.



Often people train their abs with endless sets and reps, thinking it’s effective. Truth or false myth?



My advice is always to follow a personalized and organized training on the time you have available. Even a few minutes every day are enough, 15/20 minutes for example. Fewer repetitions, but more targeted exercises, performed correctly and with good breathing.

Any tips for doing abs exercises correctly?



A simple tip is to learn to breathe correctly, which is especially important for beginners. Breathing is an important aid because when breathing is used well, the diaphragm is used well, an important muscle because it plays a role in pushing pressure inside the abdomen. When performing strengthening exercises, therefore, the air must be blown out of the mouth so that the diaphragm during exhalation is in the ascent phase and therefore the increase in abdominal pressure is reduced.



Last but not least, avoid DIY and always rely on qualified professionals both to learn how to perform the exercises correctly and to avoid unpleasant consequences, especially in the event of known problems.

