All this translates into an enormous social impact, since obesity and related diseases lead to a reduction in the quantity and quality of life, as well as extremely high direct and indirect health and social costs.

Is there a socio-environmental correlation for this disease?

Among the socio-environmental factors most frequently implicated in the onset of obesity, there are predominantly sedentary extracurricular or work activities, a low socio-economic and educational level and incorrect dietary behaviour, especially in the family environment.

From the scientific literature it emerges clearly that an increased incidence of obesity in the population derives mainly from two factors: the increase in the intake of calories with food and the decreased energy expenditure. The higher prevalence of obesity in the most disadvantaged social groups may depend on the lack of awareness of the importance of proper nutrition and regular physical activity. In fact, the most economically disadvantaged social groups have a significantly higher prevalence of obesity and overweight than the rest of the population, particularly in the SOUTH compared to the NORTH. In our country, therefore, there is a clear socio-economic gradient relating to overweight and obesity.

Is obesity the cause of other diseases?

Obesity produces mechanical and physical stresses which aggravate or cause a series of ailments, including osteoarthritis, especially of the hips, and sciatica. Venous insufficiencies in the lower limbs, thromboembolism, abdominal and hiatal hernias and gallbladder stones are also more frequent.

We can undoubtedly state that there is a close correlation between obesity and diabetes, arterial hypertension, some respiratory pathologies such as asthma, respiratory insufficiency, sleep apnea syndrome, atherosclerosis, some types of tumors (uterus, ovary, breast, gallbladder in women; colon and prostate in men), some pathologies of the gonads (gynaecomastia, impotence, hirsutism, dysmenorrhea and infertility, polycystic ovary syndrome, fetal anomalies). Premature menopause, amenorrhea, metrorrhagia and menstrual cycle disturbances are often present in obese women. There is also an increased incidence of hypertension, perinatal mortality, and fetal macrosomia in newborns of obese mothers. In men, obesity causes testicular hypofunction, with decreased libido and erection disorders up to impotence. Finally, it also has a high incidence on psychological pathologies (anxiety, depression, reduced self-esteem, drug abuse ).

When can we talk about obesity in a person?

Obesity can be easily ascertained by knowing the person’s height and weight. At an international level, a very simple system is used which allows for standardizing the data, i.e. the determination of the Body Mass Index (BMI) which is expressed by a formula:

Body weight (in kg): Height (in meters) squared

Press office



From a medical point of view, certain types of obesity are less desirable than others. Fat deposits located at the waist and hips are associated with a greater health risk than that resulting from deposits located at the hips. Furthermore, a distinction must be made between visceral or central fat and subcutaneous fat: visceral obesity is the one most closely related to the associated pathologies and complications of obesity itself.

When can bariatric surgery be used?

Bariatric surgery or obesity surgery only comes into play when behavioral and dietary treatments have failed. The use of bariatric surgery can be considered for adult patients with a BMI 40 kg/m2 or for adult patients with a BMI between 35-40 kg/m2 with the presence of some obesity-related complications (such as diabetes, sleep apnea, load, arterial hypertension, gastroesophageal reflux, hiatal hernia). It is agreed that the body weight on which to calculate the BMI should not necessarily be the one calculated during the team evaluation, but the historical maximum body weight achieved with a bearing on the patient’s current clinical picture.

Age must be between 18 and 65; before the age of 18 and after the age of 65, interventions for obesity can be carried out only in particularly selected cases and evaluated by a multidisciplinary team. In these cases, the history of obesity must last at least five years with a history of failure of previous controlled nonsurgical therapies. The presence of demonstrated failure of previous attempts at nonsurgical therapy may not be strictly necessary in patients with extremely high BMI (>50 kg/m2). Finally, the patient must demonstrate that he is cooperative and highly motivated.

What is meant by multidisciplinary bariatric pathway?

The preoperative evaluation is entrusted to an interdisciplinary team made up of the bariatric surgeon, the endocrinologist, the dietician or dietitian, the psychologist or psychiatrist, the cardiologist, the radiologist, the endoscopist, the anesthetist. This evaluation does not necessarily have to be collegial in the contextual sense of the term, provided that all the opinions expressed by the various team members are taken into account. The patient will undergo a surgical visit that will guide him towards a specific type of operation, followed by an assessment of the patient’s compliance with regard, in particular, to adherence to follow-up (especially for gastric banding and for bariatric malabsorptive operations ) and finally, a re-evaluation after a psychological and endocrinological visit. All patients deemed suitable for surgery by the multidisciplinary team undergo a pre-admission which includes various laboratory and instrumental tests depending on the type of bariatric surgery, evaluated by the anesthetist.

How is bariatric surgery performed?

All procedures used in obesity surgery are performed under general anesthesia. Currently they are carried out with the laparoscopic method even if, in some cases, the traditional way (laparotomy) may be necessary.

The laparoscopic technique involves filling the abdominal cavity with carbon dioxide and using special instruments inserted into the abdomen through a few small holes (usually 4 to 6 in number and ranging in size from 5 to 10/15 mm). A video camera is inserted into one of these holes and transmits images to a television screen as a guide for the surgeon.

The traditional surgical route (laparotomy) involves an incision in the abdominal wall which can be vertical, usually along the line that goes from the sternum to the navel, or oblique on the left side of the abdomen, immediately below the costal arch.

During the operation, the operating surgeon may deem it appropriate to convert the operation from laparoscopic to laparotomic.

What are the main bariatric surgery procedures?

The main interventions are those that limit the introduction of food with a mainly mechanical action, the so-called restrictive interventions (gastric balloon, adjustable gastric band, vertical gastroplasty, sleeve gastrectomy), followed by interventions with a mainly functional action (gastric bypass and variants), finally there are the interventions that limit the absorption of energy and those that induce satiety.

In any case, these are methods that require close collaboration between doctors and patients as without correct food re-education these procedures lose much of their effectiveness. In fact, the main mechanism of action, in addition to the volumetric conflict between food bolus and available gastric volume, lies precisely in the domain of the sense of hunger.

Is weight loss permanent?

All bariatric operations lead to a more or less rapid weight loss in the immediate postoperative period. If the advice relating to each operation that is provided at the time of the surgical indication is respected, the weight loss is stable over time. Obesity, however, is a sneaky disease. It is enough to go out of the recommended dietary patterns for a certain period of time, which can lead to an even significant weight increase. It is essential to go to the recommended periodic outpatient check-ups in order to be able to remedy an initial weight increase.

Anyone who thinks that bariatric surgery has solved the obesity problem and can act autonomously, skipping checkups and dietary advice, is usually seen again years after bariatric surgery with a significant weight increase and the need for new bariatric surgery repairman. Obesity is a chronic disease that ceases to exist when you never gain weight again, not just when you lose weight.

Is bariatric surgery safe?

With current technology, almost all bariatric surgery is performed laparoscopically, so only with 4 small skin incisions. They are safe and the hospital stay is a few days. Statistically, however, there are unpredictable complications as in all surgical interventions. Obesity Centers that perform more than 200 bariatric operations annually are certainly reliable Centers with experienced professionals.

At the “Piccole Figlie Hospital” in Parma, the surgical team has thirty years of experience in the management of obese patients and bariatric surgery operations, with all the operative and postoperative protections necessary for patient safety.