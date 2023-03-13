BARBONA (PADUA) «I sent ae-mail all’wrong addressbut mine absence was communicated”. This is the version of Dr. Adesoji Adewale, a doctor conducted in Barbona and Sant’Urbano, villages in the Bassa Padovana, suspended by the Order of Doctors for six months. In the meantime, the Nas dei Carabinieri is investigating to verify compliance with the rules relating to the temporary closure of the clinic at the end of 2021 and, in general, to verify qualifications and qualifications. The 65-year-old professional has been suspended since 1 March and will not be able to practice until 31 August. The official reasons are based on the fact that the doctor would have closed the study without prior communication to Ulss 6, of which Adewale is an employee. But for the doctor, a Nigerian of origin but an Italian citizen, it would be specious reasons.

«It was the last days of 2020 and my relatives called me from England, says Adewale. My son contracted Covid and had a high fever. I decided to leave urgently to assist him. It was my duty as a father and as a doctor.” So, he explains, he booked the first flight and ran to the airport, after contacting his colleague Ezekiel Origbe to be replaced. «In the excitement I left my cell phone in the car and this made some communications difficult, he continues. When I arrived in England I sent an e-mail to the relevant Ulss office, but I entered the wrong address by mistake». Hence the beginning of what for Adesoji is a sad misunderstanding: instead of writing “conventional medicine” he wrote “conventional medicine”, without a full stop.

The absence should have ended on 8 January 2021, but it continued. In the meantime Adewale had carried out a swab, the positivity of which was made known to him on the morning of 12 January.

The doctor recounts: «I hadn’t opened the email to which the isolation order was sent to me. I wrote again to the wrong address, communicating that I would be staying in England at least until January 21 due to the positivity of a relative”. But he was the one who tested positive and the quarantine ended on the 21st. In the meantime Adewale realized that his communications to the Ulss had been sent to the wrong address and forwarded them to the right one, receiving confirmation from an employee of the district of Monselice. According to the doctor, it would therefore be a “glamorous misunderstanding”. «During my absence I never interrupted contact with patients, I interfaced with my colleague and sent electronic prescriptions. Furthermore, I had had a sign put up outside the surgery and the pharmacy warning of the replacement». Another misunderstanding would concern the disciplinary procedure. Adewale claims that he never learned of the matter: «I admit that I have not looked at the certified email, but colleagues in the Order could have telephoned me to warn me. I was judged without having a concrete possibility of asserting my reasons. I learned of the procedure from the Nas carabinieri, who carried out an inspection in the clinic ». The story brings to mind the doctor a trial suffered between the 90s and 2000: he was accused of having practiced clandestine abortions. Convicted in the first instance, he was acquitted in May 2010 by the Venice Court of Appeal: «A painful page in my life. Now there is also this suspension and I don’t know if in September I will have the energy to go back to my patients ».

