The doctor who lost his case against Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 skiing accident could appeal. The New York Post tabloid writes it quoting a lawyer for retired ophthalmologist Terry Sanderson, who had asked the Oscar-winning actress for $ 3.1 million in compensation for a collision on the slopes of Deer Valley, in Utah, which resulted in broken ribs and a concussion. Paltrow countersued him symbolically for $1, plus attorney fees, and eventually won. The trial was followed with great attention by the US media which reported in detail all the outfits worn by the actress in the courtroom, defining her appearances in court as “her best interpretation of her”. Paltrow’s departure from the scene is also in Hollywood style, who after the reading of the sentence approached the doctor and wished him “the best”.

Usa, victory in court for Gwyneth Paltrow on skiing accident

