- The doctor who “treats” with the pendulum: that’s who she is. Her defense: “I am a highly respected doctor” The Province of Como
- Striscia la Notizia, Max Laudadio unmasks a Doctor and her strange diagnoses: the reaction is unexpected All News
- Striscia la Notizia in Como from the doctor who diagnoses with the pendulum for 90 euros QuiComo
- Doctor from Como makes diagnoses with the pendulum… and on Striscia la Notizia she defends herself: “But no, I’m retired…” The Province of Como
- Como, doctor diagnoses with the pendulum at a cost of 90 euros TGCOM
- See full coverage on Google News