In Italy, a mistake made by a doctor can be punished by law, as happens only in two other countries: Poland and Mexico. A situation that pushes white coats towards the so-called “defensive medicine”, or rather the excessive prescription of tests or services precisely for fear of incurring legal disputes. A distortion that the Minister of Health, Horace Schillaciannounced that he now wanted to eliminate: “We will act to decriminalize medical liability, except for fraud, and maintaining only civil liability”.

Towards the decriminalization of errors except where there is malice

The turning point is eagerly awaited by the category but also necessary for the sustainability of the National Health Service. Defensive medicine: that is, the over-prescription of often useless examinations and visits, in fact, affects public health for about 10 billion a year, and also has the consequence of further engulfing the already long waiting lists. Hence the decision of Minister Schillaci who is already studying the intervention: «The long waiting lists in healthcare – he explained in a recent interview with Libero – are also due to the fact that too many useless tests are prescribed, there is an excess of defensive medicine. The doctor, to avoid lawsuits and trouble with the law, sometimes exceeds the tests to be done. This is why we will act by decriminalizing medical liability, except for fraud, and maintaining only civil liability”. Furthermore, he added, guidelines are being worked on “with clear criteria on which tests to prescribe and when”.

70% of the above cases conclude with the doctor’s acquittal

An announcement welcomed by the medical unions. “The minister is good about the decriminalization of medical liability: only in Italy, Poland and Mexico does medical error risk being punished by law – he comments Guido Quici, president of the federation of doctors Cimo-Fesmed -. This is an intervention that we have been asking for for some time and which we consider essential to restore greater serenity to doctors and to reduce the use of defensive medicine. Now we need to work quickly on the provision ». The secretary of the Italian Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg) is on the same line Sylvester Scotti, according to which this change must be made “as soon as possible, precisely to normalize access to public health services”. Today, notes. «every doctor can be denounced by the patient who believes he has been the victim of an error on the part of the doctor in relation to the therapy or the management of the case, and the doctor can for this be convicted with a penal sanction. However, a recent Eurispes study found that in the Rome court alone, over 70% of criminal cases end in acquittal, not involving the doctors”.

In court up to 350,000 cases a year

Welcomes the proposal of the Minister of Health Schillaci also Pierino Di Silverio, secretary of the largest union of hospital doctors, the Anaao-Assomed: «The minister’s proposal to decriminalize the medical act is good, a sine qua non to also re-establish the social role of the doctor and the health manager who today is affected by 350,000 causes a year that lie in the drawers of the judiciary, and 97% of the same result in nothing being done”. But the union of hospital doctors goes further: “It is necessary to provide for penalties for those who report the doctor without reason”. However, decriminalization, concludes Di Silverio, “is the first essential step to put the patient and the doctor back at the center of treatment, avoiding a defensive medicine that lengthens treatment times”.