From the vaccination campaign to the emergency room, always at the forefront “against the pandemic and for good health“, making their profession “a real mission”. During the Feast of the Medical and Dental Profession of the OMCeO of Bari celebrated last night, the Order of Doctors of Bari wanted to give credit, with a certificate of merit, to the doctors of the ASL Bari “for the commitment made by all Doctors of the various operative divisions in the effective anti Sars-Cov 2 vaccination campaign and in the tireless care of the health of the Community “.

The recognition, representing the doctors, was withdrawn by the General Director ASL Bari, Antonio Sanguedolce, who thanked “all the doctors of the ASL Bari who have dedicated time and energy, physical and mental, to the care of citizens’ health, in particular to face the pandemic ».

A long and difficult period, characterized by the exceptional campaign – which started on December 27, 2020 and is still in progress – which made it possible to guarantee maximum protection and in the shortest possible time to a huge segment of the population, reaching a vaccination coverage of 94% , from 12 to over 80 years, with over 3 million and 112 thousand administrations. An effort made even more evident by an extraordinary use in terms of human resources, at all levels. A small “army” of over 3 thousand professionals who have offered, and continue to do so, a considerable contribution inside and outside the hospitals: 1,600 doctors employed by the ASL, almost 1,000 general practitioners, 170 free choice pediatricians, 200 USCA doctors and 120 who guaranteed assistance for the white and green codes of the DPs.

Double certification for the “white coats” of the ASL Bari, also awarded on the emergency-urgency side. “For the daily commitment lavished tirelessly in the exercise of the Profession” thanks to which “the assistance and care of patients have always been guaranteed”. With this motivation, in fact, the Board of Directors of the Order of Doctors, chaired by Filippo Anelli, awarded the Good Medicine Award 2022 to the medical team of the local First Aid Divisions. The directors and managers received the award, also on behalf of all the medical colleagues involved in the ASL Bari Emergency Department: Antonio Dibello (Altamura and Emergency Department Director – Urgency), Guido Quaranta (San Paolo Bari Hospital), Giovanni Finestrone (Di Venere), Brigida Panzarino (Putignano and ad interim Monopoli), Sebastiano Lopiano (Molfetta) and Paolo Loizzo (Corato). An award for extraordinary work to protect the health of the community: 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.