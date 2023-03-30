The Inter-union of the medical and health management disappointed by the provision: “The commitment made by the Minister of Health through declarations and technical discussions with the trade union organizations, was not enough to give a jolt to what for decades now has been configured as the true ministry with health portfolios, or the MEF. In fact, the economic framework outlined by the NADEF is left unchanged, aiming in 2025 at a health expenditure that the Regions themselves deem unsustainable, threatening further cuts”.

“The trade union organizations of the medical, health and veterinary management resume the mobilization begun in September to organize by the end of May, together with the citizens’ associations and the social and professional components, the General States of health in preparation for a public demonstration in June including strikes. The Bollette Decree approved yesterday by the Council of Ministers contains some public health measures, mostly of a regulatory nature, rigorously without economic commitments, which leave the great problem of the fate of the NHS and the professionals who work at the inside”. This is what the trade unions write ANAAO ASSOMED – CIMO-FESMED (ANPO-ASCOTI – CIMO – CIMOP – FESMED) – AAROI-EMAC – FASSID (AIPAC-AUPI-SIMET-SINAFO-SNR) – FP CGIL DOCTORS AND NHS EXECUTIVE OFFICERS – FVM Veterinary Federation and Doctors – UIL FPL NATIONAL COORDINATION OF MEDICAL, VETERINARY HEALTH CONTRACTUAL AREAS

“The only positive message – they point out – is in fact reserved for emergency rooms only, with the advance of a loan already provided for by the budget law. A fair message, which, however, under certain aspects, risks being only cosmetic, without any consideration for other disciplines that have equally serious and “critical” problems, starting with anesthesiologists and continuing with surgeons, up to primary prevention professionals and to those who care for post-acute patients. No non-contractual resources for the CCNL 2019-2021, the expected increases of which are one third of the inflation rate, no advantageous taxation, granted to private individuals and other sectors of the public sector, not even for activities of social value such as the reduction of waiting lists ”.

“A crippled decree – continues the note -, in short, which, although it contains answers to some requests from the trade union organizations, such as the ex officio prosecution for those who attack health workers, fails in the objective of bringing a national health service to its knees and stop the escape of disappointed and dissatisfied doctors, health managers and veterinarians from the NHS. Which will certainly not be encouraged to remain in public health by an amnesty for access to roles in the “critical area” (only PS?) without specialization, or by an increase in the hourly wage of additional services in PS, which will be heavily taxed , or from freelance assignments for postgraduates at seasonal sales prices. Nor will the crackdown stop the recruitment of token holders, which also ends up being legitimized”.

“The commitment made by the Minister of Health – they highlight -, through declarations and technical discussions with the trade union organizations, was not enough to give a jolt to what for decades now has been configured as the real ministry with health portfolios, i.e. the MEF . In fact, the economic framework outlined by the NADEF is left unchanged, aiming in 2025 at a health expenditure that the Regions themselves deem unsustainable, threatening further cuts. The public health crisis requires adequate and expendable investments today while the discomfort of the professionals within it requires structural, and not cosmetic, measures, including the use of the salary lever towards them, without exception, because everyone has guaranteed the LEA to costs of the quality of their life, their holidays and the abuse of their working hours. Despite everything and in the worst working conditions of the last decade”.

“Time is up – they denounce -, and the union organizations are tired of shouting, writing, denouncing without getting answers. To express their unease, they will resume the mobilization to organize the General States of Health by the end of May, together with citizens’ associations and the social and professional components. In the absence of convincing answers, they will take to the streets in June, also predicting strikes because after 10 years of indiscriminate cuts in facilities, beds and health care offers, this drift must be stopped: we are at the last call for the national and public health service. Stopping for a few days so as not to stop forever”.

“The time has now come to demand the safeguarding of a public and universal healthcare service, for which the voice of the Minister of Health alone is not enough, we need that of citizens, mayors, regions, social forces, professional institutions, to which we turn to save Article 32 of our Constitution. Because a public and national health service also represents “the main garrison of national unity”, as President Mattarella says. The sustainability of a health service is a political choice. Either you are with the NHS or against. Union organizations and citizens ask the prime minister and government ministers for this,” they conclude.

