She wasn’t expecting it and the doctors tell her she has one stress syndromebut had a lymphoma in the fourth stage. Mollie Mulheron he makes his shocking discovery after a trip abroad and a consultation with doctors. There 27 year old from the UK he had just returned from a trip to the Galapagos Islands. During the same, according to the British media, Mollia had started to show various symptoms: lack of energy, stomach upset, nausea and severe headaches.

The visit to the Galapagos after an illness

However, after a first visit, the doctors assured her that it was just “too stressed”. The 27-year-old was having difficulty breathing and was nearly drowned while snorkelling. Nothing to do: for the doctors, the presumed illness of the young woman was “imaginary”. In the UK, the 27-year-old was passed out in a supermarket and British medics had rushed her to hospital. Well, at that time she was diagnosed with “15cm tumor spanning her heart and lungs”. What type of tumor was it? A lymphoma stage 4 non-Hodgkin.

Stress syndrome, had lymphoma

Said the woman: “It was worst news of my life, i cant even explain how i feel right now. I just cried and screamed and screamed – it was a shocking discovery. I knew something was wrong, but I would never have thought of such a situation”. And again: “I’m waiting to know how widespread it is. Of course, that doesn’t mean I’m going to die tomorrow, but I know that treatment has to start now. They made me an injection to try and preserve my fertility. She took me into early menopause, it’s the worst part for me because i always wanted to be a mom“.