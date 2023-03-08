A normal day spent shopping. At one point an illness and a fainting. And then the diagnosis of advanced cancer. This is the story of a British teacher who said she received a stress diagnosis, except, after collapsing in a supermarket, discovering the far more chilling truth. Mollie Mulheron, 24, had recently returned from a trip to the Galapagos Islands, where she had begun to suffer from difficulty swallowing and breathing. Although she had been in such trouble that she almost drowned while snorkelling, doctors on the islands – she said – had told her that everything was “in her head” and that she was “too stressed”. She returned to the UK on 4 February, after nine months abroad, within 48 hours she started vomiting and collapsed in a Booths supermarket in North Yorkshire. She was rushed to Airedale Hospital in Steeton, near Bradford, where doctors found her a tumor 15 cm above the heart and lungs e she was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL).

“I just cried and screamed and screamed — it was out of nowhere, I knew something was wrong but I didn’t think it was that serious,” Mulheron said. Due to her cancer’s aggressiveness, she was unable to undergo cryopreservation – preserving biological material by cooling it to very low temperatures – to protect her fertility before starting chemo on Feb. 21. Instead, the doctors gave her an injection to put her into temporary early menopause in the hope that once her chemo is complete, she will be able to conceive. She said this was “the worst part for me because I’ve always wanted to be a mom.” Mulheron had flown to the Galapagos Islands to pursue her travel dream. However, while she was there, she had started experiencing strange symptoms, including rashes.

Returning to the UK on 4 February she collapsed two days later and was taken to hospital by ambulance before undergoing blood tests, x-rays and CT scans. It is not clear why she collapsed. She was told she had cancer on February 7 and on February 17 doctors confirmed that it was her NHL. You have been prescribed steroids to stop the growth of the tumor and due to the advanced stage of the tumor she started chemotherapy quickly. “I’ve been fit and healthy all my life, I’ve always been completely fine – I don’t know what caused it, I’m healthy and young, three weeks ago I was in the Galapagos living my best life,” she said in a statement. interview. Doctors are now confident of being able to cure cancer given by the good possibilities linked to his being youngfit and healthy.