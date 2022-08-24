Se il cane of the neighbor barks all night, the owner has to pay a compensation. Failure to rest at night, in fact, can cause damage to health. To establish it is the Court of Cassationwhich confirmed the ruling by which the judges of Caltanissetta they had recognized the reimbursement for the damages caused by the continuous whining of two dogs left every night on the terrace of an apartment. You can read it on The messenger.

In complaint in the case of Caltanissetta a neighbor was forced to give up sleep because of the barking of the dogs. For this he sued his neighbor for “dark howls, as well as continuous and annoying yelps, especially at night and at rest”. The person who filed the lawsuit reported having suffered also personal and professional consequences, to the point of being fired because she was no longer able to concentrate and perform her duties as best she could. In particular, she claimed that she lost her job due to too many sick leave, caused precisely by the stress caused by the lack of prolonged rest. A point, however, on which the owners of the dogs replied, emphasizing that “it is not possible to prove that the man was fired” for that specific reason. But the judges, in the end, agreed with the victim and the owners of the dogs are required to compensate you.

By comparing it with other rulings of the Supreme Court on the subject, in fact, it is clear that one of the fundamental factors to be able to obtain compensation is that the annoyance caused by the neighbor’s dog “exceed normal tolerability“. The rule, in particular, establishes that “anyone, through noises or noises, or by abusing sound instruments or acoustic signals, or by arousing or not preventing the noises of animals, disturbing the occupations or rest of people, or performances, gatherings or public detention, is punishable by imprisonment for up to 3 months, or byfine of up to € 309. From 103 euros it can reach 516 if you “practice a noisy profession or trade against the provisions of the law or the prescriptions of the Authority”. In the case of Caltanissetta, in addition to compensation, the owners of the two dogs will also have to bear the court costs, that is another 2,700 euros.