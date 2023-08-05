The dog is “gourmet” if it bites a woman’s buttock: medical report with harassment in the emergency room of Merate (Lecco)

A dog that bites a woman’s buttock is a “foodie“: the sexist reference ended up in black and white in medical report of an incredulous woman who had turned to the emergency room of the San Leopoldo Mandic hospital in Merate, in the province of Lecco. The story dates back to the night between 25 and 26 July: the 28-year-old patient needed some points to a buttock wound caused by the bite of some friends’ dog. The doctor who has examined her since the age of almost seventy – a so-called “token holder”, i.e. belonging to a cooperative that supplies personnel to the ward – during the execution of the operation repeated several times a sexual harassment, precisely defining the animal as a “gourmet”: a concept that he wanted to put in writing also in the report delivered to the patient. “Reported bite of gourmet dog left buttock, anti-tetanus is administered, sutures”.

The Asst of Lecco (the local health authority) announces that “as soon as it became aware of the report issued at the end of the performance, it proceeded to contest it to the company that employs the doctor involved and has ordered, as a precaution, that the doctor no longer perform any service to the emergency room of the meratese hospital and that he come immediately removed from shifts already scheduled e replaced by another professional. The Company informs that it has reported the conduct “to the Order of Doctors to which the healthcare professional is registered, for the ethical assessments of competence”. Furthermore, “reserves the right to proceed with the possible application of the penalties provided for by the contract with the company which, in the event of civil or criminal proceedings deriving from the incident, will also be withheld responsible with the professional”. “I offer mine sorry to the lady for what happened during her access to the emergency room of the Merate hospital, on the night of July 25th”, says the general manager Paul Favini.