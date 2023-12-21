“THE DONORS’ GARDEN” AT CONA HOSPITAL IS ENRICHED WITH NEW TREES

Today, Wednesday 20 December 2023, the “Donors’ Garden” wanted by Avis of Ferrara has been enriched with new plants. With today’s planting of the shrubs, positioned in the green areas in front of the Cona hospital, the first part of the project was completed which involved the planting of 10 trees and 10 bushes for the first year.

The garden was created in memory of the wonderful gesture of donating blood by many towns and citizens who, through Avis, contributed to ensuring that such a precious resource was never lacking for the healthcare companies in our area.

Present at today’s event were the President of the City Council of Ferrara, Lorenzo Poltronieri – who brought the greetings of the Councillors Alessandro Balboni (Environment) and Cristina Coletti (Social Policies) of the Municipality of Ferrara – the President of Avis Comunale of Ferrara, Sergio Mazzini; the Deputy Director of Coldiretti Ferrara, Riccardo Casotti; the Green Manager of the Ferrara Healthcare Companies, Daniele Zappi eh boys from the “Vergani Navarra” Higher Education Institute of Ferrara who took care of planting the essences.

Each tree and each hedge will be identified by a reference code. Each code will be communicated to the new donors with a joint letter from the various partners of the project in which it will be stated that, as a donor, the plant identified by the specific code is dedicated to him, and it will be illustrated which plant it is and the salient characteristics of the itself. Each new donor will therefore be able to identify with a plant.

The Garden will contribute to increasing the ecosystem services of the hospital area, with a positive progression of biodiversity, shading and consequent control of the summer heat island and with an increase in air quality.

THE PROJECT. The project has an initial duration of three years and was desired and organized in agreement with the intercompany Green manager Dr. Daniele Zappi, from: Avis Provinciale e Comunale Ferrara, Coldiretti, Presidency of the City Council, Department of the Environment and that of Social Policies of the Municipality of Ferrara; the “Vergani Navarra” school institute and the companies LyondellBasell and Yara will also make their fundamental contribution.

