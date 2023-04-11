Physical suffering and mental pressure

sup.- Four million people in Germany suffer from very specific diseases. Despite this large number, their diseases are considered rare. A disease is called a rare disease if it affects no more than five out of 10,000 people. And here lies the crucial problem. There are around 8,000 different rare diseases. Since they rarely occur in the doctor’s office, they are rarely correctly diagnosed. For those affected, this means many unsuccessful visits to the doctor and also changes of doctor. On average, it takes examinations by eight different doctors and around five years before a correct diagnosis can be made. It is particularly dramatic that 75 percent of rare diseases affect children.

The diagnosis is mostly based on the principle of trial and error. Developmental disorders are identified, for which there can be many causes. Initially, there are often seemingly harmless problems with the ears, difficulties in seeing or mobility that is not developed appropriately for the patient’s age. These do not necessarily have to be symptoms that indicate a rare disease. In the case of such developmental disorders, the parents are often put off with a presumed diagnosis and the information that it will still happen. However, if the clinical picture does not appear, but rather recurs frequently or even worsens, the parents are called upon. They must persevere and point their antennae in all directions. Above all, they must not think that they are considered overly sensitive or hysterical.

This is the double illness of those affected. It’s the social component of rare diseases. The child can be excluded from other children or at school because of their disorders and limitations. And the parents live in a world increasingly shaped only by illness and the search for solutions. All social life changes. It is a dual suffering disease.

It is often the parents’ own initiative in close contact with the doctors that gradually leads to the correct diagnosis and subsequent treatment. After the common causes have been clarified using a process of elimination, the search for a needle in a haystack begins. Genetic diagnostics are also often necessary. The Internet offers helpful and constructive information for parents looking for it. The websites of competent self-help organizations such as ACHSE, MPS Germany and the national action alliance NAMSE are valuable.

