Home Health The download version is cheap starting August 1st! “Nintendo Switch Summer Sale” decided! – funglr Games
Health

The download version is cheap starting August 1st! “Nintendo Switch Summer Sale” decided! – funglr Games

by admin
The download version is cheap starting August 1st! “Nintendo Switch Summer Sale” decided! – funglr Games

The first half of 2022 has just ended, and it has been a while since I thought about it. July 2022 is coming to an end. time flies! rnStudents are about to enter the summer vacation, and I think many office workers will also go to the Bon vacation. rnI’m sure there are a lot of people traveling home, but a lot of people have spent the summer at home. rnThis summer is especially hot, it is best to play games in an air-conditioned room! rnTherefore, it was decided to hold “Nintendo Switch Summer Sale” at My Nintendo Store and Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch, which is a cheap download version of the software!

This article has not been translated. Please select a translation service to read it.

Sorry, this article is currently only available in Japanese.

© Nintendo
©2013-2021 Nintendo
© Akira Sakuma © Konami Digital Entertainment
©2020 Nintendo
© SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.
©2020 Pokémon.
©1995-2020 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.
©1993-2020 Spike Chunsoft.
©2019 Nintendo
©2017 Nintendo
© 2015 EXNOA LLC / NITRO PLUS © Koei Tecmo Games All rights reserved.
© Yoshito Usui / Futabasha / Shinei / TV Asahi / ADK
©Neos Corporation
JOYSOUND is a registered trademark of XING Inc.

See also  3rd in history near!Only 3000 kilometers away from the earth, the asteroid flies thrilling and no one has discovered it beforehand-ezone.hk-Internet Life-Life Intelligence

You may also like

Instagram backs off: no more TikTok-style version

“My father, parked for 13 hours in the...

instagram full screen tik tok

Kiss Quiet MEGA B 650W 550W Power Out...

Tuscany, the desperate search for new doctors –...

From friends to strangers, from relatives to social...

Webb Telescope may discover its first supernova |...

how do you exercise to get good posture

From friends to strangers, from relatives to social...

Spotify’s new feature “Friends Mix”!New friend playlist sharing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy