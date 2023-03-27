Of Anna Mop

Targeted exercises and some disciplines reduce risks and help the body maintain the flexibility and mobility that are at their maximum only in childhood

When you think of flexibility, you imagine the yogi with his legs behind his head or the newborn whose mother changes the diaper by placing the hips in a position that is even more extreme than a ballerina doing the splits. However, being flexible also means, much more simply, bending over to put on socks or take an object from a high shelf without feeling pain. Both for everyday life and for sportsmen and women, the movements they require are innumerable and essential flexibility. And to be able to carry them out, a certain amount of maintenance is required which improves the quality of life.

Easy home test A simple home test to get an idea of ​​how we are, standing or sitting on the floor, lean forward and touch your toes without flexing your legs. Those who succeed probably have good flexibility in their back and lower limbs. a test that evaluates all the joints together, even if it is not specific, as it may happen that the flexibility of the spine can compensate for the stiffness of the hips or vice versa, explains Cesare Faldini, full professor of orthopedics and traumatology at the University of Bologna and director of the Orthopedic and Traumatology Clinic of the Rizzoli Institute in Bologna. Flexibility is important because protects the musculoskeletal system from sprains and fractures. When a joint reaches the end of its stroke, the ligament that opposes the movement intervenes: if elastic, it absorbs energy without breaking and stops the movement without creating any damage, exactly like the shock absorber of a car that lowers when braking. See also Size Matters in Video Games: Continue Shopping in 2022

Why train and how Flexibility and mobility are not synonymous. The first describes the ability of muscles to stretch, the second those of joints to move. The joints are mobile thanks to the ligaments, which are flexible, in this way the two characteristics add up, continues the specialist. At birth and in early childhood, flexibility and mobility are at their maximum, so much so that bad falls are usually resolved only with a great fright. With growth and pubertal development, the ligaments strengthen and lose the extreme flexibility of childhood. However, they remain very elastic allowing the youngsters to remain agile. The more you get older, the more the risk of fracture increases every time you forcefully bring a joint to the end of its stroke, so training is necessary.

The right sports Flexibility depends on two controllable factors, movement training and muscle tone, and it is obtained by favoring the progressive lengthening of the muscles or stretching. The yoga the discipline that favors flexibility par excellence, together with Pilates and both include exercises that strengthen the muscles. Body building, in contrast, tends to reduce flexibility and bind up the joints. Then there is an uncontrollable factor that affects flexibility: constitutional ligament laxity. 10-20% of our compatriots suffer from it, but it does not necessarily have a pathological significance. Rather, it is a travel companion that has advantages and disadvantages: the main advantage is that the lax patient tends to remain more flexible throughout life even with less training, but pays the price a little with a lower joint efficiency so much ‘ than in disadvantaged competition. Ligament laxity can be compensated for by training: an increase in muscle mass that tends to bind the joint of a normal patient compensates for the position of a lax patient. Pathological ligament laxity is another matter, rarer and linked to congenital diseases such as Marfan syndrome or Ehlers-Danlos disease which depend on an altered formation of the connective tissue of the ligaments. See also An "ad personam" test tells how "bad" cholesterol really is

Better sleep A few small studies suggest that increased flexibility is linked to a sleep improvement and a reduction in neck pain, as well as a lower risk of depression, as stated on European Journal of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine. The latter correlation is strong above all due to the link between flexibility and constant and well-performed physical training, explains Professor Faldini. Those who practice regular physical activity based on their age group, in addition to keeping muscles toned, ligaments flexible and joints mobile, produce endorphins

: these natural painkillers synthesized by the body help reduce pain, stabilize mood and help regulate sleep-wake rhythm. When it comes to physical activity, one of the most frequently asked questions is this: before training, you need to spend a few minutes doing it stretching

? In general, it should be performed before starting a sporting activity to “prepare” the joints and encourage movement to prevent contractures and strains which are the typical consequences of an effort. Flexibility is, in fact, the training objective of competitive sportsmen because every act involving rapid acceleration and braking requires flexibility at the beginning and end of each movement to protect the integrity of the joints, joint capsules and ligaments.