The Dr. Luca Ballanti is the new director of the Nursing and Technical Directorate of IRST “Dino Amadori” Irccs

Written on 03 November 2023.

He recently took service in IRST “Dino Amadori” IRCCS il Dr. Luca Ballantinew director of the Nursing and Technical Directorate of the Institute. Born in 1969, Dr. Ballanti boasts over 30 years of experience in the nursing profession and comes from a managerial role in AUSL Romagna.

He started as a nurse working at the then AUSL of Ravenna until May 2006, and then moved to Cesena where he served until 2013. His path continued in the AUSL of Romagna, where over the years he increased his skills and experience up to become a Manager of Health Professions. Since 2006 he has held positions of responsibility, in particular in the psychiatric and territorial area for the Cesena area. In 2016 he was appointed Head of the Department of Mental Health and Pathological Addictions of the AUSL Romagna for the Cesena area, with expansion also to the Forlì area starting from the following year. In addition to his nursing profession and specialization, with a master’s degree in nursing management for coordination functions, he has achieved the qualification of assistant in children’s communities. In IRST he replaces the doctor Sandra Montaltiwho carried out the role of Director with great professionalism and empathy from May 2015 until reaching the retirement threshold last September.

“I immediately found a positive, welcoming environment full of stimuli and significant growth opportunities, both professional and human”, comments Dr. Dancing. “This dynamism, in addition obviously to the abilities and skills of every single collaborator who works in IRST, I believe is the true ‘figure’ of the organizational context of this Institute. For my part, I hope to be able to make a contribution that is up to the quality standard and to collaborate in the most profitable way, not only with the Management, but with all my colleagues”.

“I wish Dr. good work. Ballanti who took up the IRST challenge with great commitment and professionalism – says the doctor Maria Teresa MontellaHealth Director of IRST “Dino Amadori” Irccs – and I once again address my greetings and the thanks of the entire Institute to Dr. Montalti, for the work she has done and the humanity she has given in her years of work here with us”. “I join in thanking Dr. Montalti and I welcome the arrival of an important professional for the Institute such as Dr. Dancing – adds Dr. Lorenzo MaffioliGeneral Director of IRST “Dino Amadori” Irccs -. We welcome him and hope to continue his work with the dedication he has shown since his arrival and with the competence that distinguishes his professional career”.

From left, Dr. Maria Teresa Montella, Dr. Luca Ballanti, Dr. Lorenzo Maffioli

