Photogallery – Florence, pulled off a viaduct: the driver died



Due to an accident at km 274, the section of the A1 between Calenzano and Barberino di Mugello in the direction of Bologna was closed. A lorry, after losing control, skidded off the road at the Marinella viaduct. As a result of the accident, the vehicle caught fire and the driver died. This was reported by Autostrade per l’Italia. Firefighters, medical aid and traffic police patrols are on site.

The firefighters of the Florence command, Barberino del Mugello and Fi-West detachment, intervened at 7.15 in the municipality of Calenzano, on the SP 107, due to the fire of a heavy vehicle under the Marinella viaduct.

The vehicle crashed from the A1 motorway section, at km 274. The firefighters, who intervened with three teams and seven vehicles, extinguished the flames that completely enveloped the vehicle and the semi-trailer, loaded with fruit and vegetables.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

