the driver risks prosecution for vehicular homicide, investigations

And bambino Of 11 years old was invested e killed a Monza. The tragedy took place on the afternoon of Thursday 27 April around 4.30pm. From an initial reconstruction, the child was returning from school. Rescue was useless: the 11-year-old died shortly after arriving in the emergency room. The police are working to reconstruct the dynamics.





11-year-old hit and killed in Monza

As reported by ‘Il giorno’, at 4.30 pm on Thursday 27 April an 11-year-old boy was run over in via Buonarroti, in Monza.

The small, originally Chineselived near the place of the tragedy.

An 11-year-old boy was hit and killed in Monza. The police are investigating the case





Near number 189, a 50-year-old woman from Brugherio ran over him on board her Mini Countryman.

Desperate rescue attempts

As reported by ‘Monza Today’, the 118 rescuers immediately arrived on the spot but the conditions of the little one were serious.

Maybe it can interest you Dead hit by a train at the Omegna level crossing: he was 79 years old, the dynamics and causes are being investigated

For this came theair ambulance who transported the 11-year-old to the San Gerardo hospital in Monza in red code, but shortly after arriving in the emergency room the little one was died.





The investigations

In these hours the local police officers are at work to reconstruct the dynamics of the tragedy.

Firstly, the agents subjected the woman driving the Mini Countryman to all the usual checks.

Maybe it can interest you Invested in a scooter in Oppeano, a 15-year-old died in the province of Verona: the dynamics of the accident

Secondly, the investigators are trying to understand if the child was alone at the moment of impact.





The tragic news was announced by the Councilor for Security Ambrose Moccia during the city council meeting on Thursday 27 April. The accident had occurred a few hours earlier.

As reported by ‘Ansa’ and ‘Il giorno’, the woman risks prosecution for traffic homicide. In any case, the investigations are still ongoing.

The crime of vehicular homicide

as theart. 589 bis of the penal code, the crime of vehicular homicide affects “anyone who causes to blame the death of a person” with a behavior of “violation of the rules on the regulation of road traffic”.





The same rule applies to all people who drive “in the state of alcoholic intoxication oh you psychophysical alteration resulting from the intake of narcotic substances o psychotropic“.

In the first case the penalty applies from two to seven years, in the second case from eight to twelve years. Recently, another tragedy involved a very young 15-year-old who was hit while traveling on his scooter in the province of Verona.



