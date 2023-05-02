the drone attack, the demolition of the Kerch Bridge and Putin’s fears

Ukraine prepares for a major counteroffensive to liberate Crimea. The raid that set fire to the Sevastopol oil depot could be the starter for an action to reconquer the Black Sea peninsula. A scenario, traced by the spokesperson for the southern defense forces of Kiev Natalya Gumenyuk, in which another card could also have been the Ukrainian bombing of the village of Suzemka, in the Russian region of Bryansk 10 kilometers from the border, which killed at least four people according to Governor Alexander Bogomaz’s account. In the run-up to an expected counter-offensive by Ukraine, and more than 14 months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion, there has been a noticeable shift in the narrative about how the war-torn country can regain control of the territories annexed by Russia.

The Ukrainian counteroffensive and Moscow’s moves

The Russians are bracing themselves for the reality that Crimea may soon be the front line of the war. Retired US Marine Corps Colonel Mark Cancian, a senior adviser to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), told Newsweek, pointing to extensive fortifications that have been spotted along the peninsula’s coast and base. Russian naval base in Sevastopol in recent weeks, as Russia prepares for the Ukrainian advance.

“Retaking Crimea is possible, but it won’t be easy and it may not come as quickly as hoped,” said Cancian, who assessed how Ukraine will launch a series of offensives over a longer period of time to reclaim its occupied territories: Donetsk and Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Crimea regions. “It won’t be just a single offensive that will wipe out the Russians. It will go on for a month, then it will culminate,” Cancian said.

The drone strategy

“Ukraine’s first line of attack in a larger attempt to liberate Crimea will likely involve the use of drones,” Samuel Bendett, a senior deputy member and adviser to the Center for a New American Security, told Newsweek. “The drones will be the first wave of attack and the Russians are very worried about that, it would be a large-scale attack, and Moscow will have no choice but to try to defend itself,” Bendett said. On April 24, Crimea was rocked by several explosions. The Moscow-backed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said on his Telegram channel that Russia’s Black Sea Fleet repelled an attack by two sea drones. Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian politician in charge of Crimea annexed by Russia since 2014, told Russia’s state-run Tass news agency months earlier that Ukrainian drones are the biggest threat to the peninsula. “Ukraine is also starting to supply long-range military drones and Russia is concerned,” he stressed. Bendett voiced Moscow’s fears about the massive use of this strategy to overwhelm Russian air defenses and force the Russians to expend their munitions trying to shoot them down. According to reports, Ukraine will try to isolate Crimea by tearing down the strategic bridge over the Kerch Strait that connects Russia with Crimea. A move to prevent Moscow from resupplying through that link.

The reconstruction phase

After the liberation of the Crimean peninsula, a military administration should be established, followed by the creation of a civil-military administration and the holding of elections. Tamila Tasheva, Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine to the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, was quoted by Ukrinform as saying. «As part of a working group, we considered how state bodies will operate in Crimea after its de-occupation. I will say right away that our view – the parliamentarians, the representatives of state bodies – is that, of course, a military administration in Crimea should first be created. Then there should be a transition to civilian-military administration, followed by elections and a transition to civilian life,” Tasheva said. «It is very important for us that young people are involved. They should become reconstruction personnel who will go to the Crimean peninsula and rebuild our Crimea,” concluded Permanent Representative of the President Volodymyr Zelensky.

