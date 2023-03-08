Framed by the gym’s magnetic key, he was arrested by the police along with two other drug dealers. It was just past February when the man had managed to escape a police check but, in his escape, he had lost the magnetic key to a gym. The investigators of the Porta Pia police station thus managed to track him down together with two other accomplices. A 34-year-old Gambian ended up in handcuffs, together with a 39-year-old Kenyan and a 39-year-old Nigerian. Specifically, the policemen managed to trace the man’s identikit thanks to the registration at a gym on the Cassia.

They then identified the residence of the foreigner, an apartment located in via Al Sesto Miglio – Tomba di Nerone area – where, after yet another attempt to make the suspects lose track of themselves, the agents managed to block the Gambian together with a another accomplice. Since both were found in possession of a few doses of drugs and money of dubious origin, the investigators decided to search the man’s home, where the third accomplice was discovered trying to get rid of some drugs by throwing them in the toilet .

At the end of the operation, around 230 grams of heroin and cocaine and more than 26,000 euros were seized. The arrest of all three suspects was validated.







