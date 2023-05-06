The drug that promises to defeat Alzheimer’s has too many side effects

Perhaps a new chapter is opening in the fight against Alzheimer’s: that of drugs. Eli Lilly has in fact announced the results of a phase 3 trial (the last step necessary to seek approval for a drug) for its monoclonal antibody donanemab, aimed against amyloid plaques which according to a part of the scientific community could be at risk root of the disease. And these would be positive results: not only in terms of eliminating the amyloid beta protein accumulated in the patients’ brains, but also in reducing cognitive decline, since, if confirmed, it would indicate a real efficacy in slowing down the progression of Alzheimer’s. However, calls for caution are coming from many quarters: the efficacy would in fact seem relatively limited, in the face of extremely serious side effects and as many as three deaths attributable to the drug during the clinical trial.

The stakes, it goes without saying, are extremely high. In fact, Alzheimer’s represents 60-70% of all forms of dementia, and affects about 4.4% of the over 65 population. Since it is an age-related disease, a constant growth in cases is also expected in the coming decades, linked to the increase in life expectancy in many parts of the planet. It is therefore a frequent and extremely debilitating disease, against which at the moment there is practically no therapeutic option capable of slowing the progression of symptoms.

The arrival of an effective drug would therefore represent an unprecedented opportunity for millions of patients around the world. And for its discoverer, the guarantee of finding a safe pharmaceutical block buster in his hands. It is no coincidence that Big Pharma has been trying for decades, despite the almost insurmountable difficulties that have emerged over the years, and linked – not least – to the fact that the pathophysiological mechanisms of the disease are not yet known precisely, and therefore the potential targets against which to develop new molecules

Donanemab, we said, is part of the line of drugs developed to target beta amyloid proteins, substances that form characteristic plaques in the brain and which are considered the most probable (but not the only possible) cause for the onset of symptoms of ‘Alzheimer’s. It is a monoclonal antibody, a biological drug developed to target and help degrade the amyloid beta protein, in the hope that this will eliminate, or at least slow down, the onset of dementia in patients. And in this sense, it seems quite effective: the data released by Eli Lilly speak of 34% of patients with no more levels of amyloid protein considered pathological six months after the start of therapy, and 71% at the end of the first year.

According to the company’s press release (the results of the trial have not yet been published in a scientific journal), the drug would also have shown some effectiveness in terms of slowing down dementia: 47% of participants treated with donanemab did not go experienced clinical progression during the treatment year, versus 29% of placebo-treated patients. The drug would also slow down cognitive decline by 36% calculated using the Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB§), a clinical rating scale widely used in this field, and by 35% according to the rating scale devised by the same agency.

Interesting results, which however need to be put into perspective in order to understand their actual significance: in absolute terms, in fact, the reduction in the severity of dementia on the CDR-SB scale was equal to less than 0.7 points, in a range from 0 to 18. And in the past, several studies (including one by Eli Lilly itself) had determined that a reduction of less than at least one point should not be considered significant in evaluating the efficacy of potential Alzheimer’s drugs.

In terms of side effects, the company admits that an increased incidence of a syndrome known as Aria (amyloid-related imaging abnormalities) has been recorded, which consists of the onset of temporary swelling in certain areas of the brain (Aria-E) or , in the most serious cases, in microhaemorrhages (Aria-H). In the trial, 24% of donanemab-treated patients developed Aria-E, and 31.4% Aria-H, versus 13.6% of placebo-treated patients. The company defines most of the adverse events that emerged in the study as mild or moderate, admitting however that 1.6% of patients treated with the drug developed serious symptoms. Three people who received donanemab infusions also died during the trial, due to symptoms attributable to the drug’s side effects, but at this stage the company has not released any new information about it.

So what to think of the new drug? An article in Science calls for caution, defining it as a potentially useful drug if efficacy is also confirmed upon publication of the trial results, but certainly not a “wonder drug”, given the at least dubious safety profile, the fact that for to be effective it must be administered in the very early stages of the disease, and a cost which, although it is not known at the moment, can only prove to be very high, as happens for all monoclonal antibodies.

Furthermore, the precedents are not particularly comforting: the first monoclonal antibody against the amyloid protein, approved last year by the American drug agency amid enormous controversy, in fact made a splash in the water on a commercial level, due to a cost too high and of an efficacy yet to be demonstrated. Will donanemab change things? Or maybe the close relative, lecanomab, approved in January by the FDA? Only time will tell.







