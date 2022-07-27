Dyson deserves a certain amount of courage. In the bizarre colors used for vacuum cleaners, for example, in the idea of ​​cyclones applied to hand drying, in the economically disastrous adventure of electric cars, which ended in a stalemate but which brought knowledge and people useful for other challenges. For example David Hill, now Senior Design Manager in the air handling category of the English company. Together with the founder’s son, engineer Jake Dyson, and a large group of experts, he developed the British company’s first wearable. Which might look like a usual noise canceling headset, albeit a bit bulkier than usual, but instead it’s a personal air purification device. In the pavilions there are two micromotors that work at 10,000 revolutions per second and suck in the air from the outside to push it through two filters – one electrostatic and one with activated carbon – and then convey it into two ducts through which it reaches the nose and mouth. . Dyson Zone thus isolates from the outside world: no sounds, no noises, no smells, no chemicals or pollutants. Perfect for travel by subway and plane, but also to put a sidereal distance between those who use it and the rest of humanity. It will go on sale in the autumn: Italian Tech was able to test it in preview in Milan.

by Bruno Ruffilli

video by Daniele Alberti