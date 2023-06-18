the early diagnosis of cancer

Introduction

Early diagnosis of cancer is essential to increase the chances of successful treatment and recovery. In recent years, various screening and diagnostic techniques have been developed to detect the presence of tumors early. Among these, the test Gallery is proving to be an innovative and promising solution. In this article, we will explore how the Galleri test works, its results and its potential impact in the early detection of cancer.

Test Galleri: a new frontier in cancer detection

The Galleri test is a blood test that uses an innovative approach to detect signs of cancer in the human body. A study conducted at the University of Oxford involved more than 5,400 English and Welsh patients, with an average age of 62, who presented with symptoms related to various diseases. Using advanced next-generation sequencing (NGS) and machine learning algorithms, the Galleri test has been shown to be able to detect over 50 types of cancer.

The Results of the Study

During the study, the results of the Galleri test were compared with those obtained by standard detection procedures, such as biopsies or ultrasounds, on 368 of the 5,461 patients participating in the study. The most frequent diagnoses obtained through traditional instruments were colorectal, lung, uterine, oesophagogastric and ovarian cancers.

The Galleri test has identified signs of cancer in 323 patientsof which 244 then received a definitive diagnosis. The results showed that the Galleri test has an average accuracy of 66,3%correctly detecting the presence of tumor in the majority of cases. It is important to note that the test presented a rate of 2.5% false negativesi.e. in some cases failed to detect cancer despite the presence of the disease.

Accuracy based on age and severity of cancer

The accuracy of the Galleri test was found to be influenced by patient age and tumor stage. The results showed that the test has a 24.2% accuracy in detecting cancer initial stagebut achieves higher accuracy than 95% in detecting cancer advanced stage (fourth stage). Moreover, among the positive cases, the test was able to identify the place of origin of the tumor in 85% of cases.

The role of the Galleri Test in the diagnosis of cancer

It is important to underline that the Galleri test it should not be considered a substitute of traditional diagnostic tools, such as biopsies or ultrasounds. On the contrary, it represents a additional tool which could help increase cancer diagnoses via non-invasive methods. Professor Mark Middleton of the University of Oxford said the test results can be used to further investigate diagnostic investigations.

Next steps and expectations

Currently, the British National Health Service (NHS) is carrying out further tests on the Galleri involving thousands of asymptomatic people, in order to verify its ability to detect hidden tumors. The results of these tests are expected within the next year. If the results are positive, the Galleri tests will be extended to one million volunteers in 2024 and 2025.

Conclusions

The Galleri test represents a new hope in the fight against cancer, offering a non-invasive diagnostic method that could contribute to the early diagnosis of the disease. While still under development and not intended to replace traditional tools, the Galleri test has demonstrated good accuracy in detecting over 50 types of cancer. Studies and research to evaluate its effectiveness will continue, and we are confident that in the near future it will be an important tool in the fight against this serious disease.

Bibliography