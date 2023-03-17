Home Health «The earthquake has nothing to do with it, it has always rained from the roof»
Health

«The earthquake has nothing to do with it, it has always rained from the roof»

by admin
«The earthquake has nothing to do with it, it has always rained from the roof»

FALCONARA – “It always rained inside from the roof of the gymnasium and the former caretaker always had to wipe up the puddles of water on the floor”. Thus Marco Baldassini replies to mayor Stefania Signorini after the case of the gymnasium of the Cambi school, which has become a swimming pool due to the rain that has filtered inside. A situation that was also filmed and the video went viral on social media. «The mayor Baldassini’s team – continues Baldassini – doesn’t fit this time either, the absurd attempt by Signorini, as head teacher of the institute, to exculpate himself and shoulder the responsibilities to others. From his response on social media and today in the newspapers in which he claims that interventions have recently been carried out by technicians appointed by the Province to verify the seismic vulnerability that could have created this situation, only a vain attempt emerges to defend himself against accusations and criticism because from the roof of the gymnasium it has always rained inside». The reports and complaints received from users in the afternoon “also regarding the ventilation system, which resulted in the filters not having been cleaned for some time – continues the mayoral candidate – must make us reflect above all on post-Covid hygiene and health matters with reference to ventilation controlled mechanics that has never been installed in those premises despite the “Marche model” announced by the “friendly” Region. This is a vain attempt to defend himself from his lack of presence to protect his institution as well as from civil and criminal liability to protect gym goers, whether they are teachers, students, ata staff and external sports clubs who pay for the hours of use.

See also  Tanks, missiles and planes but still no real devastating cyber attack

The sports clubs, which cannot use the structure until it has been restored and made safe, would have had no indications regarding the alternative solution to use, Baldassini claims, and since the school gyms are always booked with a timetable already decided «this it creates enormous inconvenience for managers and parents of children who even at the last moment have to find alternative structures independently and out of the ordinary». Baldassini also mentions something else. «It was July 26, 2022 when the mayor triumphantly announced imminent work on the gyms of her Cambi and Serrani institutes through a Pnrr loan that the Province had obtained; 8 months have passed – he says – and nothing has been done despite the new address of the sports high school assigned to the institute ».

You may also like

What happens next with out-of-hospital intensive care?

Xi Jinping visits Russia from March 20 to...

Access to innovative therapies against cancer risks not...

mystery about the new data on the origin...

They enjoy seeing us alone, I’m tired

War Ukraine Russia, today summit on NATO membership...

How to recognize a fresh cucumber in the...

Covid, WHO reclassifies the variants: here are the...

New York patient believed to be cured of...

Carpal tunnel, lumbosciatica, diabetic neuropathy and other diseases...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy