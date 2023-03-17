FALCONARA – “It always rained inside from the roof of the gymnasium and the former caretaker always had to wipe up the puddles of water on the floor”. Thus Marco Baldassini replies to mayor Stefania Signorini after the case of the gymnasium of the Cambi school, which has become a swimming pool due to the rain that has filtered inside. A situation that was also filmed and the video went viral on social media. «The mayor Baldassini’s team – continues Baldassini – doesn’t fit this time either, the absurd attempt by Signorini, as head teacher of the institute, to exculpate himself and shoulder the responsibilities to others. From his response on social media and today in the newspapers in which he claims that interventions have recently been carried out by technicians appointed by the Province to verify the seismic vulnerability that could have created this situation, only a vain attempt emerges to defend himself against accusations and criticism because from the roof of the gymnasium it has always rained inside». The reports and complaints received from users in the afternoon “also regarding the ventilation system, which resulted in the filters not having been cleaned for some time – continues the mayoral candidate – must make us reflect above all on post-Covid hygiene and health matters with reference to ventilation controlled mechanics that has never been installed in those premises despite the “Marche model” announced by the “friendly” Region. This is a vain attempt to defend himself from his lack of presence to protect his institution as well as from civil and criminal liability to protect gym goers, whether they are teachers, students, ata staff and external sports clubs who pay for the hours of use.

The sports clubs, which cannot use the structure until it has been restored and made safe, would have had no indications regarding the alternative solution to use, Baldassini claims, and since the school gyms are always booked with a timetable already decided «this it creates enormous inconvenience for managers and parents of children who even at the last moment have to find alternative structures independently and out of the ordinary». Baldassini also mentions something else. «It was July 26, 2022 when the mayor triumphantly announced imminent work on the gyms of her Cambi and Serrani institutes through a Pnrr loan that the Province had obtained; 8 months have passed – he says – and nothing has been done despite the new address of the sports high school assigned to the institute ».