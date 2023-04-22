“The earthquake of Malta and that of Aci Castello are not related”

“The earthquake with magnitude 4.4. recorded yesterday it seems off Aci Castello is not directly related to that of magnitude 5.5 off the coast of Malta and it appears to be an isolated event.” This is what Marco Neri, first INGV researcher in Catania and deputy commissioner for the reconstruction of the areas affected by the Santo Stefano earthquake of 26 December 2018, declares. main geological structure of the Strait of Sicily, and the one called ‘Alfeo-Etna’. These two systems converge in a large territory affected by tectonic faults, which have nothing to do with Etna. Since mid-2023 – explains Neri – a new fault system has been activated in the southwest of Malta, which has triggered a ‘rifting’ process, a thinning of the earth’s crust which can also lead to the ascent of magma. After all, real submarine eruptions have also occurred in the Sicilian Channel in the past, such as the one that led to the creation of the Ferdinandea island in 1831 (now submerged, it is found at a depth of 6 meters ed)”.

“Last January 30 – continues the researcher – there was a shock with a magnitude of 5.6, also felt on our coasts. Then, for about a month and a half, minor events repeated themselves. Catania is in any case far from the epicentral sector and there are no consequences. We must remember, however, that the geodynamics of the Mediterranean is very complex and it cannot be excluded that different faults can influence each other. As regards the effects on buildings, the depth of the hypocenter has a great influence. In the case of an earthquake which affected Fleri in 2018, was located almost on the topographic surface, with a billing of 10 kilometers long, while instead – concludes Marco Neri – yesterday’s earthquake occurred in the sea at a depth of 17 kilometers and did not produce any significant consequences. “ours is a territory with a high risk and that it is impossible to make accurate forecasts. The only defense remains prevention in the construction or in the adaptation of buildings to anti-seismic standards”.







