The East Frisian Islands: Seven Holidays | > – Guide – Travel

They are lined up like pearls about five to ten kilometers off the coast of Lower Saxony in the North Sea: Borkum, Juist, Norderney, Baltrum, Langeoog, Spiekeroog and Wangerooge. Infinite expanse, a fresh breeze and wonderful long beaches characterize the East Frisian Islands. They are different in size and each has its own character, but in terms of landscape they are the same: sandy beach on the open sea side, dunes in the middle and marshland on the land side where the Wadden Sea lies.

On foot, by bike or horse-drawn carriage

Holidays on the East Frisian Islands begin with the arrival: ferries bring holidaymakers from different places on the coast to their destination. On the largely car-free islands, things are leisurely: the preferred means of transport are bicycles and horse-drawn carriages, handcarts are available for luggage. Otherwise you go on foot. The range of accommodation ranges from campsites, youth hostels and small guesthouses to modern hotels. Because the islands are popular destinations all year round, booking in advance is recommended.

Discover nature, be active and relax

All seven islands belong to the Lower Saxony Wadden Sea National Park. Holidaymakers can obtain information about the Wadden Sea habitat and its inhabitants in the national park houses with their exhibitions, at information stations, on adventure trails and on guided hiking or cycling tours. Watt hikes and boat trips are offered on all islands. Health and wellness treatments such as Thalasso can also be found everywhere.

