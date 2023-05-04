Home » The ECB raises rates by a quarter of a point, to 3.75%
The ECB raises rates by a quarter of a point, to 3.75%

The ECB has decided to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, bringing the rate on main refinancing to 3.75%, that on deposits to 3.25%, and that on marginal loans to 4%. The Central Institute communicates it.

“The outlook for inflation remains too high for too long. In light of continued high inflationary pressures, the Governing Council decided today to raise the three key interest rates by 25 basis points. Headline inflation has declined in recent months , but underlying price pressures remain strong. At the same time, past rate hikes are being forcefully transmitted to euro area financial and monetary conditions, while the lags and strength of transmission to the real economy remain uncertain.” :

