The ECHR rules on medical malpractice and medical trials

The ECHR: rules are needed to protect patients and those participating in medical trials (30 August 2022, case Tusa v. Romania, (rec. 21854/18) and 30 August 2022, Traskunova case v. Russia, (rec. 21648 / 11).

In order to fulfill their positive and negative duties on the protection of the health and life of patients and those who decide to participate in medical trials (trials), Member States must have a relevant and efficient legal framework and judicial system, in in order to protect, on the one hand, the victims of medical malpractice extensively and, on the other, to punish those responsible for these errors.

These health protection duties derive from the obligations imposed by art. 2 and 8 of the ECHR and the penalties imposed on the guilty of malpractice must be effective in order to avoid patients being subjected to unnecessary ordeals to obtain compensation.

The European Court expressed itself in these terms in the two cases mentioned where it outlined the guidelines on malpractice, especially in cases of medical trials (trials).

In the first case: a fibrocystic mastopathy, a benign pathology, was mistakenly mistaken by an oncologist, following a mammogram and cytological examination, for a more serious left breast cancer. The woman then underwent chemotherapy and had her breasts removed (as well as part of the pectoral muscle and other tissues of the axillary cavity). For the Courts, the intervention had been performed as a work of art, albeit based on an incorrect diagnosis: in these cases, being the doctor a specialist, the presumption of her correctness prevailed. The appeals were in vain and rejected: in the disciplinary stage the Oncologist received only one sanction (warning); in criminal proceedings the delays led to the statute of limitations.

The second case: the mother complains of the death of her daughter, suffering from schizophrenia and therefore a vulnerable subject, who had undergone two trials relating to a drug to treat her pathology. However, she had not been previously informed of the side effects that led to her death, after long agony and coma, suffering from cardiovascular disease: she was not recommended to take the drug in case of these problems. The woman complains that no preventive medical examination was made to verify her daughter’s eligibility for the trial, nor were medical investigations made on her health even during the same. She also reported the incident to protect her nephew, a small child who was orphaned. The authorities, despite the reports highlighted medical errors and negligence, always refused to initiate criminal proceedings, so that she could not have any adequate judicial response in this regard.

Well, the burden of protecting the person who undergoes medical treatments and trials (primarily on the informed consent of the same) is imposed by the Oviedo Convention.

The ECHR recalls that States have positive and negative obligations of care and protection established by both art. 2 (right to life) that by art. 8 (privacy and family serenity). The obligations established by these two provisions are perfectly superimposable because identical, while protecting two different but complementary aspects of life, they consist “on the one hand, in implementing legislation that obliges Healthcare Facilities to adopt adequate measures to protect physical integrity of their patients and, on the other hand, in making available to victims of medical negligence a procedure that allows them to obtain compensation for personal injuries ”

In other words, it is not enough to follow international medical protocols and standards, the matter must be regulated in a capillary way in order to adopt measures to protect patients.

This also in the case of clinical trials in which the subject who agrees to participate in the trial must give informed consent: he must be informed in an exhaustive, clear and transparent way on every aspect of the trial, on the undesirable effects, any complications etc., so as to consciously and voluntarily undergo experimental treatments.

For the ECHR, an ad hoc discipline is essential in consideration of the absence of a specific regulatory framework and the shortcomings of the few regulations on health protection.

Lawyer Emanuela Foligno

