The Economic and Health Benefits of a Smoke-Free Approach: Saving Millions for the UK’s National Health System

The widespread adoption of smoke-free alternatives could have significant public health and economic benefits, according to a study conducted by economist Francis Moscone. The study, published in the British Journal of Healthcare Management, estimates that if half of UK smokers switched from traditional cigarettes to electronic devices and unburned tobacco, England’s healthcare system could save up to 13% in spending, equivalent to £500 million.

The study confirms what the scientific community has been advocating for some time – smoke-free devices not only help individuals quit smoking but also contribute to a substantial reduction in health risks. Despite the well-known harmful effects of smoking, traditional combustible cigarettes remain the leading cause of preventable diseases and premature deaths in England.

The data from the study reveals that smoking is responsible for approximately 74,600 deaths annually in the country, and between 2019 and 2020, there were 506,100 hospitalizations related to smoking. By transitioning to smoke-free alternatives, consumers could experience a reduction in diseases and the need for associated treatments.

Currently, smoking costs England’s National Health Service (NHS) an estimated £2.5 billion each year. Professor Moscone highlights that by opting for smoke-free alternatives, adult smokers can reduce their risk of smoking-related illnesses by 70%. This reduction in illnesses would significantly alleviate the burden on the healthcare system.

The study aligns with the British government’s objective to make England “smoke-free” by 2030, either through smoking cessation or switching to lower-risk products like electronic cigarettes or vaping. The findings of the study provide further support for this goal, analyzing both the health and economic implications within the context of England.

Professor Moscone summarizes the potential savings, stating, “In a 50% conversion scenario, with half of smokers switching to lower-risk alternatives, the NHS would save around £518 million in an average year.” Even if the conversion rate was reduced to 10%, the NHS would still save £103 million, significantly reducing the strain on the healthcare system.

As policymakers work towards creating a smoke-free environment, the study emphasizes the importance of promoting and encouraging the adoption of smoke-free alternatives. By doing so, not only can public health be safeguarded, but significant economic benefits can also be realized.

