Hamburg – The economic mood in outpatient care improved in the first quarter of 2023: The Medical climate surveyed by the Health Foundation rose by 10.8 points – by 7.2 points in the medical professions, and by as much as 15.3 points in the health care professions. “This means that the economic situation and confidence in outpatient care have brightened for the first time in a year and a half,” reports Prof. Dr. medical dr re. pole. Konrad Obermann, Head of Research at the Health Foundation. From his point of view, the possible causes include the continuing normalization after the pandemic period and the milder than expected increase in energy costs.

Upswing in all professional groups

It is noteworthy that the medical climate has not only increased overall, but also in each individual subgroup. The mood of the physiotherapists (plus 28.8 points), occupational therapists (plus 22.4 points), speech therapists (plus 13.6 points) and specialists (plus 12.2 points) improved particularly strongly.

Medical climate below the long-term mean

Despite the relative improvement, the absolute values ​​for the medical climate remain well below the long-term average. “Although the mood is brightening, the fundamental challenges of a highly regulated and administratively overly complex system remain,” explains Obermann. For example, the financial situation is tense for many practices, the administrative burden has increased, concrete systematic improvements are not visible for many practices, and many reforms remain structural patchwork: “Here a fundamental discussion about the care landscape is needed, which also includes the experience and the Includes expertise from the outpatient sector in order to initiate coherent and sustainable change,” says Obermann.

The economic medical climate

The Health Foundation has been collecting data for more than 15 years Medical climate of resident doctors as an indicator of the economic mood and confidence of this professional group. Since 2022 she has also been analyzing the medical climate of non-medical health professionals. The medical climate is surveyed analogous to the ifo business climate of the commercial economy. At the current survey in the 1st quarter of 2023 1,663 service providers took part.

