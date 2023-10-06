The economic mood of doctors is at a new low: residents are more pessimistic than during Corona times

The economic mood of doctors in outpatient care has even fallen below the low point during the Corona peak phase.

Hamburg, October 5, 2023 – The economic mood of practicing doctors reached a new low of -38.7 points in the third quarter. “We are currently experiencing the worst mood since the survey began in 2006,” reports research leader Prof. Dr. Dr. Konrad Obermann. The reason for the record low: “The combination of the poor current situation and negative expectations that are almost dramatic.”

The mood of dentists deteriorated most significantly (minus 14.7 points), followed by specialists (minus 8.3 points). Slighter losses were seen among psychological psychotherapists (minus 3.8 points) and general practitioners (minus 3.2 points).

The warning signs cannot be overlooked. This is shown, for example, by the strike by doctors’ practices last Monday. You can read the commentary by Prof. Obermann, head of research at the Health Foundation, here.

The main causes: decisions and specifications from above, digitalization, financial situation

There are two main factors responsible for the renewed downward trend: 82.5 percent of the study participants see a negative influence from decisions and guidelines from politics and self-administration. 77.6 percent criticize the effects of digitalization.

New in third place is the financial situation of the practices: half of the doctors stated that this had contributed to the negative development (50.8 percent). “Here, too, the sheer dissatisfaction that is currently fundamentally felt in outpatient care is reflected,” says Obermann.

“A more than clear warning signal”

“The freelance medical profession has always been an essential pillar of the German health system. However, this threatens to disappear,” warns Obermann: “If the practicing medical profession so unanimously perceives the practice of their profession as deeply stressful and unsatisfactory for the fifth time in a row, then there are long-term consequences to be feared.” The result would then be significant gaps in comprehensive care .

About the mood barometer

For more than 15 years, the Health Foundation has been surveying the economic mood of practicing doctors in outpatient care. The mood barometer (formerly: medical climate index) provides differentiated information about how doctors in private practice in Germany assess their current economic situation and what development they expect in the next six months. 781 doctors took part in the representative survey in the third quarter of 2023.

In addition, the Health Foundation also surveyed the economic mood of healthcare professionals. Read the results here

About the Health Foundation

Knowledge is the best medicine – inspired by this idea, the Health Foundation has been committed to transparency for more than 25 years and offers consumers practical guidance. In addition to its statutory tasks, the foundation continuously carries out studies. The structural directory of medical care serves as the basis for numerous services.

