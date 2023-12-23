The economic mood of doctors remains in the basement: there is no recovery at the end of the year either

Hamburg, December 19, 2023 – The mood barometer of practicing doctors remains in the deep red zone in the 4th quarter of 2023 with a value of -38.5: “Since the new historic low in the previous quarter, the value has only fallen by 0.2 points increased,” reports Prof. Dr. Dr. Konrad Obermann, head of research at the Health Foundation.

The economic mood of practicing doctors is also only just above the historic low in the 4th quarter of 2023.

Expectations improve – but not enough

In particular, the assessment of the current economic situation deteriorated again and is now 2.7 points lower than in the previous period. Expectations for the next six months rose by 2.5 points. “In view of the poor overall mood, this is far too little to initiate a trend reversal,” says Obermann.

Main factors: external influences, digitalization and working hours

From the doctors’ point of view, the negative influences of decisions and guidelines from politics and self-administration (80.7 percent) as well as digitalization in the healthcare system (75.5 percent) are to blame for the bad mood. In third place this quarter is their own working hours, which more than half of doctors find to be a stressful factor (53.8 percent).

Practices on the verge of collapse

“The self-managed cooperation between health insurance companies, hospitals and doctors has been very successful in Germany for a long time, but the system is crumbling,” warns Obermann: “Reforms are missing their goals, overdue initiatives are being talked over in the federal-state discussions, and the Dissatisfaction is immense.” The doctor and health economist is once again calling for a fundamental discussion about forms of outpatient and inpatient care: “There are already very clever approaches to this.” It is also worth combining a systemic view with the medical mission of helping the weak and sick a worthwhile task in difficult times.

About the mood barometer

For more than 15 years, the Health Foundation has been surveying the economic mood of practicing doctors in outpatient care. The mood barometer provides differentiated information about how doctors in practice in Germany assess their current economic situation and what development they expect in the next six months. 1,046 doctors took part in the representative survey in the 4th quarter of 2023.

