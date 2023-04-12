The Higher Institute of Health certifies the effectiveness of hybrid immunity against Covid-19. An ISS report reiterates how the greatest protection against the disease serious is seen in the vaccinated and in people who have contracted the disease, with the so-called super-immunity. Infection, especially a recent one, partially protects against the disease. “Among unvaccinated people, those without a previous infection have a risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection approximately six times higher than those who have had a previous diagnosis for at least 180 days, and twenty times higher than those had a previous diagnosis between 90-180 days”.

These are the data instead that consider vaccination and disease: “Among vaccinated people who received the last dose at least 180 days ago, those who have not had a previous diagnosis, have a risk of infection about seventeen times greater than those who have had a previous diagnosis between 90-180 days and three times greater than those who have had a previous diagnosis for at least 180 days . menter among those vaccinated for less than 180 days, those who have never had a previous diagnosis are found to have a risk of infection about twelve times higher than those diagnosed between 90 and 180 days and twice as high than those diagnosed for at least 180 days”. Without getting lost in the calculations, the result, if you look at the infections, is this: “Regardless of the age group and the days that have elapsed since the last dose of the vaccine, having received at least one dose of the vaccine and a diagnosis of infection between 90 and 180 previous days reduces the risk of infection by two times compared to never having been vaccinated and having been diagnosed with infection between the previous 90 and 180 days “.

An Italian study evaluated the neutralizing activity of 482 monoclonal antibodies humans obtained from people who had received two or three doses of mRNA vaccine or from people vaccinated after infection (Emanuele Andreano and others). The variants of Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 they were found to be neutralized by only about 15% of the antibodies produced. The targets of the antibodies obtained after 3 doses of vaccine were also identified, which were different from those acquired after the infection. For this reason, it appears that vaccination and hybrid immunity use different B lymphocytes to respond to Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5. The set of antibodies generated by the anti-Covid vaccination and recovery from the infection, also known as hybrid immunity, offers greater protection against severe forms of Covid-19. This is demonstrated by the results of a systematic review of 26 studies, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, the result of a collaboration between the World Health Organization (WHO), Unity Studies and SeroTracker. There would therefore be “an advantage in undergoing vaccination even after contracting Covid”, underlines the WHO in light of the data collected by the study.

In particular, the review shows that “protection against serious illness and hospitalization remains high 12 months after developing immunity, compared to being unvaccinated and uninfected”. The probability of contracting severe Covid-19 or needing hospitalization one year after developing hybrid immunity “is at least 95% lower, while in people infected a year earlier, but not vaccinated, the risk is 75% lower”, underlines the Organization, highlighting that “the protection against reinfection was found to be lower than that against serious diseases, with people with hybrid immunity having a 42% lower probability of being reinfected from the coronavirus a year laterwhile those infected only have a 25% lower risk”.