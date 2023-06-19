Home » THE EFFECTIVENESS OF LAROTRECTINIB FOR CANCER WITH NTRK FUSION Tumors
THE EFFECTIVENESS OF LAROTRECTINIB FOR CANCER WITH NTRK FUSION Tumors

New data confirm its safety and efficacy

Bayer announced results from four separate analyzes of larotrectinib presented at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.
â€œThese results support the ability of larotrectinib to treat patients with NTRK fusion-positive tumors and the importance of targeting the oncogenic driver,â€ said Iain Webb, MD, Vice President, US Medical Affairs, Oncology at Bayer. â€œComprehensive and early testing of patients is critical to detecting those with NTRK fusion tumors and treating the appropriate ones with larotrectinib.â€ .
Larotrectinib is approved in over 45 countries. The molecule is approved in all solid tumors for adults and children of all ages who have an NTRK fusion gene. More approval requests are pending or planned in other countries.

